Should lemon pepper be Georgia’s official chicken wing favor? Some lawmakers think so. 

by Zoë Christopher, Georgia Recorder, [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]

February 6, 2026

ATLANTA — Lemon pepper wings, a staple of Atlanta restaurants and recent meme culture, could soon get official recognition at the Georgia Capitol.

House Bill 1013, introduced by Rep. Eric Bell, a Jonesboro Democrat, would make lemon pepper wings the official state chicken wing flavor for Georgia, adding to the list of food related bills that have been introduced in recent years.

Bell said his idea came from traditions that were familiar to many Georgians. The Legislature has recently designated state foods ranging from Brunswick stew to cornbread, and Bell saw an opportunity to highlight something he believes is just as culturally significant.

“When I got to the House, I noticed we were naming state foods. Cornbread, collard greens, even pot likker,” Bell said in an interview. “I thought, why not do something bigger, and in my eyes, better.”

Bell emphasized that the bill is meant to celebrate Georgia’s culinary culture and the small businesses and families behind it. Lemon pepper wings, he said, represent the balance of flavors perfected in neighborhood restaurants across the state where the dish has become a mainstay.

“It’s a way to highlight the culinary palate of Atlanta, the cuisine of the state and the people that make that cuisine,” Bell said. “Those mothers, fathers and families working in these restaurants, the quality matters. And lemon pepper wings bring joy.”

While Bell acknowledged critics who say the bill would distract from more pressing legislative issues, he said symbolic measures serve their own purpose.

“Joy is a form of resilience,” Bell said. “Regardless of what people are facing, those memories, birthdays, Super Bowls, sitting with friends, food brings us together. That’s what this bill is about.”

Mike Giles, president of the Georgia Poultry Federation, echoed that sentiment. Giles said lemon pepper wings hold both cultural and economic significance in a state with deep ties to poultry production.

“Lemon pepper wings have a special place in the hearts of Georgians and on their plates too,” Giles said. “They are my personal favorite.”

Giles noted that chicken wings are among the most popular foods nationwide. An estimated 1.48 billion wings of all flavors expected to be consumed during Super Bowl LX, set for this Sunday.

Rep. Kasey Carpenter, a Dalton Republican and a co-sponsor of the bill, said measures like House Bill 1013 often resonate beyond party lines. Carpenter, who owns restaurants in Georgia, said wings, and lemon pepper wings in particular, are beloved among all types of lawmakers.

“Bills like this bring Atlanta representatives together,” Carpenter said. “There is a real love of wings, especially lemon pepper wings.”

Carpenter said the designation could also serve as a branding opportunity for the state, particularly with international visitors expected in Georgia for major upcoming events, such as the World Cup this summer and the Super Bowl in 2028.

“You could say Georgia is the home of lemon pepper wings,” Carpenter said, adding that restaurants could highlight the flavor as an official state dish.

He also noted that symbolic bills can help younger Georgians become more curious about what happens at the Capitol.

“It’s a good way to get kids interested in the Capitol and what’s going on in Atlanta,” Carpenter said. “There is a civic engagement value.”

“There’s probably a restaurant out there claiming they have the best lemon pepper wings,” Bell said. “That rivalry drives innovation.”

Bell’s proposal is still being considered among others during this session, which ends April 2.

Georgia Recorder is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Georgia Recorder maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Jill Nolin for questions: info@georgiarecorder.com.