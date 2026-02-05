Things to do this weekend in Cobb County: Friday February 6 to Sunday, February 8

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson February 5, 2026

Here is a list of a few things to do in Cobb County this weekend: Friday, January 23 to Sunday, January 25.

Friday, Feb. 6, 2026

  • The Ultimate RV Show (Cobb Convention Center) — One of the region’s largest RV shows, with more than 140 staged RVs and free admission. (Runs Feb. 5–8.)
  • Marietta Square Art Walk (5–9 p.m., Marietta Square) — First Friday art walk: a free, self-guided stroll featuring artists and participating businesses around the Square.
  • Rolling On The River: The Tina Turner Tribute Show (8–10:30 p.m., Strand Theatre, 117 N Park Square Marietta) — High-energy tribute show celebrating Tina Turner’s music and legacy.

Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026

  • Marietta Square Farmers Market (9 a.m.–noon, 41 Mill St., Marietta) — Weekly market featuring local food and goods.
  • Marietta Square Artisan Market (9 a.m.–1 p.m., Marietta Square/Mill Street) — Open-air artisan market showcasing locally made art every Saturday.
  • A Victorian Wedding (10 a.m.–4 p.m. at the William Root House, 80 N Marietta Parkway NW
    Marietta, GA 30060) — A themed historic-program day centered on a Victorian-era wedding experience.
  • Southern Foodways Cookbook Club (1–3 p.m., William Root House, 80 N Marietta Parkway NW
    Marietta, GA 30060) — A guided cookbook club meeting focused on Southern foodways (paid series program).
  • Comedy on the Square (8–9:30 p.m., The Alley Stage, 11 Anderson Street
    Marietta, GA 30060) — Stand-up comedy night with a rotating lineup of comedians.

Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026

