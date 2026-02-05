Things to do this weekend in Cobb County: Friday February 6 to Sunday, February 8

Here is a list of a few things to do in Cobb County this weekend: Friday, January 23 to Sunday, January 25.
Friday, Feb. 6, 2026
- The Ultimate RV Show (Cobb Convention Center) — One of the region’s largest RV shows, with more than 140 staged RVs and free admission. (Runs Feb. 5–8.)
- Marietta Square Art Walk (5–9 p.m., Marietta Square) — First Friday art walk: a free, self-guided stroll featuring artists and participating businesses around the Square.
- Rolling On The River: The Tina Turner Tribute Show (8–10:30 p.m., Strand Theatre, 117 N Park Square Marietta) — High-energy tribute show celebrating Tina Turner’s music and legacy.
Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026
- Marietta Square Farmers Market (9 a.m.–noon, 41 Mill St., Marietta) — Weekly market featuring local food and goods.
- Marietta Square Artisan Market (9 a.m.–1 p.m., Marietta Square/Mill Street) — Open-air artisan market showcasing locally made art every Saturday.
- A Victorian Wedding (10 a.m.–4 p.m. at the William Root House, 80 N Marietta Parkway NW
Marietta, GA 30060) — A themed historic-program day centered on a Victorian-era wedding experience.
- Southern Foodways Cookbook Club (1–3 p.m., William Root House, 80 N Marietta Parkway NW
Marietta, GA 30060) — A guided cookbook club meeting focused on Southern foodways (paid series program).
- Comedy on the Square (8–9:30 p.m., The Alley Stage, 11 Anderson Street
Marietta, GA 30060) — Stand-up comedy night with a rotating lineup of comedians.
Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026
- Super Museum Sunday (noon–4 p.m., William Root House Museum and participating sites) — Free admission day tied to Georgia Historical Society’s statewide Super Museum Sunday.
- Big Game Watch Party at Punch Bowl Social (kickoff 6:30 p.m., The Battery Atlanta) — Watch party with drink deals and raffles; arrive early for seating.
- Movies at The Strand: “To Kill a Mockingbird” (1962) (3–5 p.m., Strand Theatre) — Classic film screening at the Strand in Marietta.
