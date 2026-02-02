Two Georgia state House races take shape 

by Jill Nolin, Georgia Recorder, [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]

January 31, 2026

The ballots are now set for two special legislative races in Georgia and the candidates are still lining up for a third contest set for March 10.

Since the 2026 legislative session is already underway, the winners may not be seated in time to cast any votes under the Gold Dome this year unless they win their race outright. The session ends April 2, and runoffs, if needed, are set for April 7.

All lawmakers – including the winners of these special elections – will be on the ballot later this year.

House District 130:

Six candidates have qualified in the Augusta-area special election to replace former state Rep. Lynn Heffner.

Heffner, a Democrat, announced in early January that she would resign, citing damage to her home from Hurricane Helene and the state law requiring representatives to live in the districts they represent. She was elected in 2022, winning 67% of the vote against a Republican opponent, and last won reelection in 2024 unopposed.

Four Democrats – including a former lawmaker – and two Republicans qualified this week for the March election. All six candidates will appear on the same ballot, and if no candidate wins 50% of the vote, the two candidates will advance to an April 7 runoff.

Democrats:

Sha’qunta “Q” Calles is a business owner who says she uses her online platform, Augusta News Network: AUG-splained, to break down how government decisions affect real people. She said the district’s biggest issues are access, transparency, health care and economic growth.

Karen Gordon is a community development consultant. “The biggest issues facing District 130 are affordability – particularly housing and health care – access to quality education, and supporting small business growth,” she said.

Sheila Clark Nelson is a retired postal worker who previously served in the House, representing what was then District 125. She said she served three terms but stepped away to be her mother’s caregiver. “Now that my mom has passed, I’m available to continue serving the wonderful constituents in this district,” she said.

Lafawn S. Pinkney-Mealing is a labor relations practitioner. If elected, she said she would focus on stable and affordable housing, education and workforce readiness and family stability through what she called “smart second-chance legislation.”

Republicans:

David Carson is a cybersecurity analyst and educator. He said he would hold data centers accountable and make sure these projects “serve Richmond County, not just extract our resources.” He said he would also focus on Hurricane Helene recovery and would push to create more educational and training opportunities that will better prepare local students for high-tech careers.

Thomas McAdams is a minister and chief administrative officer. “If you’re looking for a Christian leader who is conservative and prioritizes unity and affordability through fiscal responsibility, I’m your guy,” he said in a video posted to social media.

House District 94:

A metro Atlanta district became vacant early this month after former Rep. Karen Bennett, a Stone Mountain Democrat, resigned shortly before being indicted for unemployment fraud. She has since pleaded guilty.

Four Democrats have signed up to take her place.

Kelly Kautz is a Gwinnett County attorney and a former mayor of Snellville. On her campaign site, she says she will focus on creating jobs, investing in mental health services and affordability issues like housing.

Audrey Taylor Lux lives in Gwinnett County, and a campaign spokesperson said she has worked as a legislative assistant at the state Capitol, a forester and a lab researcher. Her top focuses are affordability, civil rights and transportation.

Venola Mason is a DeKalb County education consultant. “I believe thriving communities are built on strong schools that support both students and educators, real economic opportunity so hard work truly pays off, and access to affordable healthcare that keeps families out of crisis,” she said.

Ikenna Emmanuel Ugwumadu is a DeKalb County candidate who says he is self-employed. “I’m running for the future, not walking,” he said in a statement. “I’m running for youth who can’t afford a home or reliable transportation, for Georgians struggling to pay rent or a mortgage, and for young people who don’t lack ambition, only opportunity.”

Senate District 53:

Former Trenton Republican state Sen. Colton Moore stepped down to run for Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, which had been represented by former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Qualifying for this race is still underway, but four candidates have qualified so far: Republicans Denise Pierce Burns, Blake Elsberry and Lanny Thomas and Democrat John Bentley (Jack) Zibluk.

Announcements:

Chris Harden, a Cherokee County attorney and Democrat, has announced a campaign for Georgia’s 11th Congressional District, which is represented by GOP Congressman Barry Loudermilk. In a press release, Harden said he would center his campaign on strengthening public education and expanding access to affordable health care.

Georgia Recorder reporter Maya Homan contributed to this report.

