When selling a home, don’t overlook electrical systems

When selling a home, it’s easy to focus on the big-ticket items. However, home sellers shouldn’t overlook the smaller electrical details that can often make or break a sale.

Paul Powers, the owner of Smyrna-based Powers Electrical Solutions, said the best place to start is with service upgrades to make sure a home’s electrical system is up to code, which changes every three years. Older homes that have not been upgraded in years may have several iterations of code changes that need to be addressed.

Beyond updates to meet new building codes, Powers said a home’s electrical panel is where “the sins” are often located and where red flags are raised during inspections.

“Many older homes weren’t designed to handle today’s electrical demands, from EV chargers to large TVs and modern appliances,” Powers said. “This can lead to overloaded circuits, nuisance tripping, or worse. A panel inspection ensures your system meets current safety standards — details that matter every day for safety and insurance, and when you’re selling your house.”

Another consideration is both indoor and outdoor lighting. Updated lighting can completely change a home’s look and feel, transforming a space without major structural updates.

Outdoor lighting, in particular, can enhance a home’s safety, a major consideration for potential homebuyers. It can also improve the overall aesthetics.

Last, but certainly not least, installing smart technology, such as smart switches and automated lighting, can give potential buyers the modern, connected features they expect.

“Selling a house can be a stressful experience, but proactively addressing issues likely to surface during a home inspection or in the final stages of a sale saves time and heartache,” Powers said. “Oftentimes, making these changes is less painful than many people expect, and addressing these often-overlooked upgrades can help a home stand out, especially in a crowded market.”