Applications open for Marietta’s 2026 Let Freedom Ring Parade

Marietta Parks, Recreation & Facilities has opened applications for the 2026 Let Freedom Ring Parade, which will be held Saturday, July 4, 2026.

The 2026 parade will coincide with the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, a milestone organizers say offers communities nationwide an opportunity to reflect on the nation’s history, honor the contributions of Americans and look toward the future.

Marietta officials are encouraging local school bands, military units, civic organizations, scouting groups, pageant titleholders, area businesses and other community organizations to take part in the event.

The Let Freedom Ring Parade is a longstanding Marietta tradition and will serve as part of the city’s observance of the nation’s semiquincentennial celebration.

Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. May 31, 2026.

Applications are available online. More information is available at https://mariettaparks.com or by calling 770-794-5601.