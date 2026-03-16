Bipartisan bill calls for putting funds toward homelessness prevention in Georgia

by Juliana Milevsky, Georgia Recorder, [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]

March 16, 2026

Lawmakers have been looking at ways to respond to rising homelessness in Georgia, with $50 million added to this year’s budget for what are being called homelessness response grants.

But another proposal under consideration this year is focused on preventing vulnerable Georgians from losing their housing in the first place.

House Bill 689, sponsored by Dalton Republican state Rep. Kasey Carpenter, would create a homelessness prevention program. The bill would create flexible local grants that would be given to and matched by local governments and nonprofits to meet the needs of their community.

Carpenter’s bill would create the framework for a program that would be funded later through the state housing trust fund.

Advocates are hoping the funding will be on par with a pandemic-era federal aid program that provided rental assistance through the state Department of Community Affairs. Other than that pilot program, there are no other statewide emergency rental assistance programs comparable to meet the needs of Georgians, housing advocate Elizabeth Appley said.

“We know that the need is enormous, homelessness is growing,” Appley said. “Family homelessness grew at an unprecedented level in the past year.”

The bill allows for loan distributions, as little as a few hundred dollars, to families facing rental payment shortages. The goal is to help Georgians stay in their homes and keep their jobs, Carpenter said.

Homelessness prevention means avoiding the public costs of homelessness by addressing housing issues on the front end. The cost to state and local governments of eviction, including emergency shelter, medical and child care costs, exceeds the cost of providing short-term loans to prevent eviction in the first place, Appley said.

“An ounce of prevention beats a pound of cure,” said Audrea Rease, executive director of housing organization Star-C.

More than one-third of Georgia’s families rent their homes, and more than half of those renters are what is considered cost-burdened, meaning they spend over 30% of their total income on rent. When a financial emergency comes, such as a surprise medical bill or an unexpected car repair, most of these Georgians would not have the savings to handle the financial stress, leading to eviction. About 700,000 Georgia residents fall into this category, said state Rep. Lisa Campbell, a Kennessaw Democrat and co-sponsor of the homelessness prevention bill.

“When financial emergencies arise, it can have devastating impacts on housing stability with dire consequences that can be avoided with proactive programs like this,” Campbell said.

Supporters of the bill also highlight Georgia children, who are the most vulnerable when it comes to housing instability, Darlene Lynch of the Georgia Healthy Housing Coalition said. The Georgia Healthy Housing Coalition is made up of several organizations that advocate for safe and healthy housing policy.

Stable housing is foundational for a child’s education and health, said Lynch, who is the legal and policy director at the children’s advocacy group Georgia Appleseed. Homeless children graduate at an average of 68%, compared to 87% for housed students, according to Georgia Appleseed.

Akiem Williams, education and neighborhood advocate for the Atlanta Regional Collaborative for Health Improvement, grew up witnessing unstable housing firsthand.

“I watched my mom struggle to pay the bills with a low-income job in a low-income community,” Williams said.

Having to worry about where to spend the night, moving to different friends’ and relatives’ houses placed more obstacles in his education pathway than for his peers with stable housing, he said.

“If you have a home, you can focus on other needs,” Williams said. “This bill is a major victory for stability. It’s money available to build a community.”

Some lawmakers, however, oppose the bill. Rep. Noelle Kahaian, a Locust Grove Republican, called the bill “redundant,” arguing that existing housing nonprofits already address these issues. Rep. Charlice Byrd, a Woodstock Republican, questioned whether taxpayer funds should be used for homelessness prevention at all.

“The state’s paying for the consequences [of homelessness] whether we like it or not,” Carpenter said. “We want to make sure locals have skin in the game.”

Housing advocates across Georgia have backed the bill, saying it represents a step toward stabilizing families in their homes.

“This bill is a sign to parents to know that the state is behind them and supporting them,” Williams said.

House Bill 689 passed the state House last month with a 148-11 vote and is now awaiting action in the Senate. The 2026 legislative session is set to end on April 2.

Georgia Recorder is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Georgia Recorder maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Jill Nolin for questions: info@georgiarecorder.com.