Cobb County Police Investigate Homicide on Waldrep Circle in Marietta

According to a public information release from the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide that took place Friday on Waldrep Circle in Marietta.

According to the public information release:



At approximately 7:50 a.m., Precinct Three officers responded to a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a female identified as Favia Gricelda Naely Vicente Velasquez (24,

Marietta) deceased at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives from the Cobb County Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit responded and

assumed the investigation. The victim was transported to the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s

Office for further investigation.





Anyone with relevant information is asked to to contact the Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 770-499-3945.

About the Major Crimes Unit

The Crimes Against Persons Division of the Cobb County Police Department is part of the Major Crimes Unit, and is broken down into several specialized units, to investigate homicides, robberies, technology-based crime, domestic violence and stalking, and crimes against children. It has a unit that does crime analysis to identify evidence to help link cases and identify suspects.