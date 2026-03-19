GDOT, Marietta plan public meeting on North Marietta Parkway improvements

According to an announcement on the city’s website, the City of Marietta and the Georgia Department of Transportation will hold a location and design public information open house April 1 on proposed improvements to North Marietta Parkway between Fairground Street and Church Street in Cobb County.

The open house will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2026, at Marietta City Council Chambers, 205 Lawrence St. NE. Officials said the event will be informal, with no formal presentation, and residents may attend at any time during those hours.

The project, identified as P.I. 0017988, would reconfigure North Marietta Parkway, also known as SR 5 and SR 120 Alt, to improve traffic operations. Proposed upgrades include four 11-foot travel lanes, protective left-turn lanes, intersection improvements, medians, 5-foot sidewalk upgrades and a multi-use path designed to connect with the existing Marietta multi-use path transportation system.

Additional features would include decorative lighting and landscaping. City and state transportation officials said most of the work is expected to be built within the existing right-of-way corridor, which would reduce the need for additional property acquisition. No major structures have been identified in the project area, according to the announcement.

The open house is intended to give the public an opportunity to review the project, ask questions and submit comments. Project information is available on the City of Marietta’s transportation webpage.

A representative from Croy will be available at the meeting to transcribe verbal comments from attendees who want to provide feedback on the proposal.

Written comments will be accepted through Saturday, April 11, 2026. Comments may be emailed to mmcintosh@croyeng.com or mailed to Michelle McIntosh, Croy Engineering LLC, 200 Cobb Parkway North, Building 400, Suite 413, Marietta, Georgia 30062.

Officials said the meeting site is accessible to people with disabilities under the Americans with Disabilities Act. Requests for accommodations may be arranged in advance by contacting Michelle McIntosh at mmcintosh@croyeng.com or 678-588-1738.