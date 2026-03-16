Georgia Gas Prices Rise 30 Cents as Oil Prices Climb

Georgia gasoline prices rose about 30 cents over the past week, driven by higher oil prices due to the Iran war.

According to AAA, gasoline prices in Georgia reached an average cost of $3.534 per gallon for regular unleaded.

From the AAA fuel cost website

EV charging rates at DC fast-charging stations fared somewhat better, at an average cost of 41.5 cents per kilowatt hour nationally, and 42.5 cents in Georgia. Home charging is much cheaper, as low as 2.2 to 3 cents per kilowatt hour in overnight off peak hours according to Georgia Power data.

Cobb County gasoline price average

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $3.569, roughly 4 cents above the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

Nationally the average price per gallon is $3.718. The rising cost is due to two pressures. The primary reason is higher oil prices due to the Iran war.

The second is the seasonal increase in demand that occurs during spring.

What causes fluctuations in gasoline prices?

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the price of crude oil is the main factor affecting the price of gasoline.

“Strong and increasing demand for gasoline and other petroleum products in the United States and the rest of the world can place intense pressure on available supplies,” the EIA website states.

According to the EIA, other factors that can affect prices include” disruptions in crude oil supplies, refinery operations, or gasoline pipeline deliveries.”

There are also seasonal changes in demand that cause price fluctuations throughout the year.

For more information on the price considerations for crude oil and gasoline, visit the EIA website.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.

“All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”