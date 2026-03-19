Georgia House lawmakers push to suspend the state’s gas tax for 60 days

by Alander Rocha, Georgia Recorder, [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]

March 18, 2026

The Georgia House of Representatives in a surprise move passed a bill Wednesday with a provision suspending the state’s gas tax for 60 days.

House Bill 1199, sponsored by state Rep. John Carson, is a yearly routine bill that brings the Georgia tax code in line with the IRS. A last-minute amendment proposed on the House floor suspends the gas tax for 60 days once signed by Gov. Brian Kemp, who last week said he was monitoring the situation but did not commit to suspending the gas tax. The bill passed the House on a 163-4 vote and is now awaiting action in the Senate.

Gas prices have jumped since the U.S.-Israeli war in Iran began Feb. 28. Gas prices nationwide averaged about $3.84 Wednesday — that’s up from $2.92 one month ago, according to AAA. In Georgia, the average sat at $3.73 per gallon.

“Georgians need relief right in the gas pump. With all the controversy going on in the Middle East, gas prices are up, about a dollar that I’ve seen. We’re going to put a suspension on the Georgia gas tax for 60 days upon the governor’s signature,” said Carson, a Marietta Republican.

Carson said he had not been in contact with the governor regarding the proposal, but the governor’s office seemed open to it when asked Wednesday.

“The governor is always actively working to find ways to support hardworking Georgians, including this step alongside the legislature to keep more money in their pockets. This follows the passage of a fourth tax refund and builds on multiple previous suspensions of the state gas tax, saving families over $10 billion since 2021,” said Kemp’s spokesperson Carter Chapman.

The current gas tax for gasoline is 33.3 cents per gallon and 37.3 cents per gallon for diesel.

“By suspending the state motor fuel tax for 60 days, we are delivering meaningful, timely relief to millions of Georgia drivers and families when and where it’s needed most,” House Speaker Jon Burns, a Newington Republican, said in a statement.

Rep. Akbar Ali, a Lawrenceville Democrat, who previously pushed for the gas tax suspension, said in a statement that passing the measure is “a victory for the working people of Georgia.”

“This relief ensures that when Georgians go to the pump tomorrow, they are no longer paying a premium for a world of uncertainty they did not create,” Ali said.

Georgia Recorder is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Georgia Recorder maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Jill Nolin for questions: info@georgiarecorder.com.