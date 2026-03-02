Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from February 20 to February 26

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

PHILLY CONNECTION

2980 COBB PKWY SE STE 200 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3158

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-12085

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2026

PARADISE GRILLE

3605 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 165 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3097

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-12560

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2026

POPEYES CHICKEN

159 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-9208

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-17397C

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2026

ZEUS GREEK STREET FOOD

2022 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE 130 ATLANTA, GA 30339-7211

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003084

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2026

COURTYARD ATLANTA MARIETTA / 1-75 NORTH – THE BISTRO

2455 DELK RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-6311

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003424

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2026

DAIRY QUEEN GRILL AND CHILL

1265 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3939

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003478

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2026

DUNKIN #359966

3721 TRAMORE POINTE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30106

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004490

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2026

LEGACY RIDGE AT MARIETTA

840 LECROY DR NE MARIETTA, GA 30068-2222

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004561

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2026

PIZZA HUT #39386

3309 NEW MACLAND RD STE 150 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005116

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2026

CHURCH’S TEXAS CHICKEN

75 S MARIETTA PKWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-3289

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005963

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2026

WHATABURGER

3558 COBB PKWY STE 510 ACWORTH, GA 30101-6903

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006730

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2026

A1 WINGS

1690 POWDERS SPRINGS RD SW STE 105 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4868

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006811

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2026

!!WHATABURGER-BASE

3558 COBB PKWY STE 510 ACWORTH, GA 30101-6903

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007345

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2026

!!WHATABURGER SOUTHEAST FOOD TRUCK-MOBILE

3558 COBB PKWY STE 510 ACWORTH, GA 30101-6903

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007346

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2026

!!AUTUMN BREEZE HEALTHCARE CENTER

1480 SANDTOWN RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-3821

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007389

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2026

PRUITT HEALTH – AUSTELL

1700 MULKEY RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-1116

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-1970

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2026

PINE MOUNTAIN MIDDLE SCHOOL CAFE

2720 PINE MOUNTAIN CIR KENNESAW, GA 30152

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000226

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2026

EAST SIDE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL CAFE

3850 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000089

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2026

NICHOLSON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

1599 SHALLOWFORD RD MARIETTA, GA 30066

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2545

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2026

HAYES ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

1501 KENNESAW DUE WEST RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4337

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-3349

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2026

POWERS FERRY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

403 POWERS FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30067

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-529C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2026

McCLESKEY MIDDLE SCHOOL

4080 MAYBREEZE RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-2734

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-448C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2026

CHALKER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

325 N BOOTH RD KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4716

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2026

CAFE LUCIA

1260 W SPRING ST STE B SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003291

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2026

FIRE STONE CHINESE CUISINE

840 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 584-588 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4829

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003326

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2026

AMERICAN DELI

180 COBB PKWY S STE C-20 MARIETTA, GA 30060-6522

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003659

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2026

WENDY’S #2003

3835 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-8414

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004530

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2026

ZAXBY’S

3160 ACWORTH FOREST DR NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4217

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005432

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2026

ANGRY CRAB SHACK

3150 COBB PKWY NW STE 200 KENNESAW, GA 30152-1008

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006090

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2026

EASTVALLEY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

380 HOLT RD NE MARIETTA, GA 30068-3564

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006158

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2026

WIMAL AUTHENTIC THAI FOOD

2960 SHALLOWFORD RD STE 112 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3018

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006276

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2026

AMERICAN DELI

2745 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 128 MARIETTA, GA 30066-4327

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006303

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2026

SMYRNA POLICE DEPARTMENT

2646 ATLANTA RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-2118

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006713

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2026

TACOS TO GO

6260 MABLETON PKWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126-5229

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006873

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2026

!!PALETERIA LA VILLA

2425 COBB PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3011

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006963

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2026

MARIETTA DONUTS

2520 E PIEDMONT RD STE 122 MARIETTA, GA 30062-1700

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007038

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2026

SWEET HUT BAKERY & CAFE

2795 CHASTAIN MEADOWS PKWY STE 900 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3361

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002683

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2026

WENDY’S #146

1110 RICHARD D. SAILORS PKWY POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-5217

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001649

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2026

STERLING ESTATES OF WEST COBB – DINING ROOM

3165 DALLAS HWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30064

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002067

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2026

STERLING ESTATES OF WEST COBB – GRILL

3165 DALLAS HWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-2451

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002068

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2026

MOXIE BURGER

2421 SHALLOWFORD RD STE 158 MARIETTA, GA 30066-2013

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002129

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2026

MARLOW’S TAVERN

745 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 1160 KENNESAW, GA 30144-3003

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-20770

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2026

TIMBER RIDGE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

5000 TIMBER RIDGE RD MARIETTA, GA 30068

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2546

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2026

DURHAM MIDDLE SCHOOL

2891 MARS HILL RD ACWORTH, GA 30101

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2652

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2026

WEST SIDE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

344 POLK ST NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-2308

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-550C

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2026

MOUNT BETHEL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

1210 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-2719

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-476C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2026

MARIETTA MIDDLE SCHOOL

121 WINN ST NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-2255

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-9417

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2026

FREY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

2865 MARS HILL RD ACWORTH, GA 30101

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4399

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2026

STERLING ESTATES OF WEST COBB – THE GRANDE

3165 DALLAS HWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-2402

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003950

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2026

STERLING ESTATES OF WEST COBB – THE HAMPTON

3165 DALLAS HWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-2402

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004014

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2026

YOGLI MOGLI

3600 DALLAS HWY SW STE 290 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1697

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004423

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2026

MARCO’S PIZZA

4150 MACLAND RD STE 245 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-8213

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005254

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2026

SUBWAY

4150 MACLAND RD STE 215 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-8210

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005708

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2026

CLEAN EATZ

3450 COBB PKWY ACWORTH, GA 30101-8352

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006116

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2026

SWEETLIVING

999 WHITLOCK AVE SW STE 4 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1995

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006321

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2026

HANDMADE DUMPLINGS & NOODLES

1100 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 365 MARIETTA, GA 30068-2796

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006780

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2026

DAVINCI’S PIZZERIA

1810 SPRING RD STE 1 SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-24354

Last Inspection Score: 79

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2026

ZAXBY’S

591 S MARIETTA PKWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2247

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001373

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2026

MILFORD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

2390 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1487C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2026

KENNESAW MOUNTAIN HIGH SCHOOL

1898 KENNESAW DUE WEST RD KENNESAW, GA 30152

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4707

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2026

DUNKIN DONUTS #347022

2022 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE 100 ATLANTA, GA 30339-7211

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003448

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2026

CHICK-FIL-A FSU #4447

1440 TERRELL MILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-6060

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004642

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2026

WESTFIELD TAVERN

4401 SHALLOWFORD RD STE 138 ROSWELL, GA 30075-3175

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005617

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2026

TODO FRITO MARIETTA

749 S MARIETTA PKWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2817

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006301

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2026

DUCK DONUTS

1720 MARS HILL RD NW STE 7 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8089

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006304

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2026

MOE’S SOUTHWEST GRILL

1450 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 440 KENNESAW, GA 30152-5026

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006332

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2026

PAPA JOHN’S

1720 MARS HILL RD STE 4 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8089

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006401

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2026

!!LA QUINTA INN & SUITES-FOOD

2415 PACES FERRY RD SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-4024

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007373

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2026

!!SHARON’S NIGERIAN CUISINE

3200 HOPELAND INDUSTRIAL DR STE 700 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-6050

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007385

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2026

!!SUBWAY

1025 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY STE 520 MABLETON, GA 30126-7710

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007386

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2026

DEV’S DONUTS

1812 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 2115 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4385

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003839

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2026

LOS ABUELOS MEXICAN GRILL

1420 TERRELL MILL RD SE STE 117 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6155

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005598

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2026

FEBRUARY 20 -MARCH 6,2026 COBB GALLERIA – HALL D CONCESSION STAND

2 GALLERIA PKWY ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007392

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2026

FEBRUARY 20 – MARCH 6,2026 COBB GALLERIA – HALL C CONCESSION STAND

2 GALLERIA PKWY ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007393

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2026

FEBRUARY 20 – MARCH 6,2026 COBB GALLERIA – HALL B CONCESSION STAND

2 GALLERIA PKWY ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007394

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2026

