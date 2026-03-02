Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from February 20 to February 26

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
PHILLY CONNECTION
- 2980 COBB PKWY SE STE 200 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3158
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-12085
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2026
PARADISE GRILLE
- 3605 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 165 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3097
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-12560
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2026
POPEYES CHICKEN
- 159 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-9208
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-17397C
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2026
ZEUS GREEK STREET FOOD
- 2022 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE 130 ATLANTA, GA 30339-7211
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003084
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2026
COURTYARD ATLANTA MARIETTA / 1-75 NORTH – THE BISTRO
- 2455 DELK RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-6311
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003424
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2026
DAIRY QUEEN GRILL AND CHILL
- 1265 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3939
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003478
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2026
DUNKIN #359966
- 3721 TRAMORE POINTE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30106
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004490
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2026
LEGACY RIDGE AT MARIETTA
- 840 LECROY DR NE MARIETTA, GA 30068-2222
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004561
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2026
PIZZA HUT #39386
- 3309 NEW MACLAND RD STE 150 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005116
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2026
CHURCH’S TEXAS CHICKEN
- 75 S MARIETTA PKWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-3289
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005963
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2026
WHATABURGER
- 3558 COBB PKWY STE 510 ACWORTH, GA 30101-6903
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006730
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2026
A1 WINGS
- 1690 POWDERS SPRINGS RD SW STE 105 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4868
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006811
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2026
!!WHATABURGER-BASE
- 3558 COBB PKWY STE 510 ACWORTH, GA 30101-6903
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007345
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2026
!!WHATABURGER SOUTHEAST FOOD TRUCK-MOBILE
- 3558 COBB PKWY STE 510 ACWORTH, GA 30101-6903
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007346
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2026
!!AUTUMN BREEZE HEALTHCARE CENTER
- 1480 SANDTOWN RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-3821
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007389
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 02-26-2026
PRUITT HEALTH – AUSTELL
- 1700 MULKEY RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-1116
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-1970
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2026
PINE MOUNTAIN MIDDLE SCHOOL CAFE
- 2720 PINE MOUNTAIN CIR KENNESAW, GA 30152
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000226
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2026
EAST SIDE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL CAFE
- 3850 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000089
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2026
NICHOLSON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 1599 SHALLOWFORD RD MARIETTA, GA 30066
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2545
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2026
HAYES ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 1501 KENNESAW DUE WEST RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4337
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-3349
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2026
POWERS FERRY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 403 POWERS FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30067
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-529C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2026
McCLESKEY MIDDLE SCHOOL
- 4080 MAYBREEZE RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-2734
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-448C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2026
CHALKER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 325 N BOOTH RD KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4716
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2026
CAFE LUCIA
- 1260 W SPRING ST STE B SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003291
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2026
FIRE STONE CHINESE CUISINE
- 840 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 584-588 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4829
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003326
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2026
AMERICAN DELI
- 180 COBB PKWY S STE C-20 MARIETTA, GA 30060-6522
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003659
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2026
WENDY’S #2003
- 3835 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-8414
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004530
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2026
ZAXBY’S
- 3160 ACWORTH FOREST DR NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4217
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005432
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2026
ANGRY CRAB SHACK
- 3150 COBB PKWY NW STE 200 KENNESAW, GA 30152-1008
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006090
- Last Inspection Score: 98
- Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2026
EASTVALLEY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 380 HOLT RD NE MARIETTA, GA 30068-3564
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006158
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2026
WIMAL AUTHENTIC THAI FOOD
- 2960 SHALLOWFORD RD STE 112 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3018
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006276
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2026
AMERICAN DELI
- 2745 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 128 MARIETTA, GA 30066-4327
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006303
- Last Inspection Score: 84
- Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2026
SMYRNA POLICE DEPARTMENT
- 2646 ATLANTA RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-2118
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006713
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2026
TACOS TO GO
- 6260 MABLETON PKWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126-5229
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006873
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2026
!!PALETERIA LA VILLA
- 2425 COBB PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3011
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006963
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2026
MARIETTA DONUTS
- 2520 E PIEDMONT RD STE 122 MARIETTA, GA 30062-1700
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007038
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2026
SWEET HUT BAKERY & CAFE
- 2795 CHASTAIN MEADOWS PKWY STE 900 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3361
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002683
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2026
WENDY’S #146
- 1110 RICHARD D. SAILORS PKWY POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-5217
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001649
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2026
STERLING ESTATES OF WEST COBB – DINING ROOM
- 3165 DALLAS HWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30064
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002067
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2026
STERLING ESTATES OF WEST COBB – GRILL
- 3165 DALLAS HWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-2451
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002068
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2026
MOXIE BURGER
- 2421 SHALLOWFORD RD STE 158 MARIETTA, GA 30066-2013
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002129
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2026
MARLOW’S TAVERN
- 745 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 1160 KENNESAW, GA 30144-3003
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-20770
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2026
TIMBER RIDGE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 5000 TIMBER RIDGE RD MARIETTA, GA 30068
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2546
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2026
DURHAM MIDDLE SCHOOL
- 2891 MARS HILL RD ACWORTH, GA 30101
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2652
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2026
WEST SIDE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 344 POLK ST NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-2308
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-550C
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2026
MOUNT BETHEL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 1210 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-2719
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-476C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2026
MARIETTA MIDDLE SCHOOL
- 121 WINN ST NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-2255
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-9417
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2026
FREY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 2865 MARS HILL RD ACWORTH, GA 30101
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4399
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2026
STERLING ESTATES OF WEST COBB – THE GRANDE
- 3165 DALLAS HWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-2402
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003950
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2026
STERLING ESTATES OF WEST COBB – THE HAMPTON
- 3165 DALLAS HWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-2402
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004014
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2026
YOGLI MOGLI
- 3600 DALLAS HWY SW STE 290 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1697
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004423
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2026
MARCO’S PIZZA
- 4150 MACLAND RD STE 245 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-8213
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005254
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2026
SUBWAY
- 4150 MACLAND RD STE 215 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-8210
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005708
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2026
CLEAN EATZ
- 3450 COBB PKWY ACWORTH, GA 30101-8352
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006116
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2026
SWEETLIVING
- 999 WHITLOCK AVE SW STE 4 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1995
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006321
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2026
HANDMADE DUMPLINGS & NOODLES
- 1100 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 365 MARIETTA, GA 30068-2796
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006780
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2026
DAVINCI’S PIZZERIA
- 1810 SPRING RD STE 1 SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-24354
- Last Inspection Score: 79
- Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2026
ZAXBY’S
- 591 S MARIETTA PKWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2247
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001373
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2026
MILFORD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 2390 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1487C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2026
KENNESAW MOUNTAIN HIGH SCHOOL
- 1898 KENNESAW DUE WEST RD KENNESAW, GA 30152
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4707
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2026
DUNKIN DONUTS #347022
- 2022 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE 100 ATLANTA, GA 30339-7211
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003448
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2026
CHICK-FIL-A FSU #4447
- 1440 TERRELL MILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-6060
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004642
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2026
WESTFIELD TAVERN
- 4401 SHALLOWFORD RD STE 138 ROSWELL, GA 30075-3175
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005617
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2026
TODO FRITO MARIETTA
- 749 S MARIETTA PKWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2817
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006301
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2026
DUCK DONUTS
- 1720 MARS HILL RD NW STE 7 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8089
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006304
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2026
MOE’S SOUTHWEST GRILL
- 1450 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 440 KENNESAW, GA 30152-5026
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006332
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2026
PAPA JOHN’S
- 1720 MARS HILL RD STE 4 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8089
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006401
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2026
!!LA QUINTA INN & SUITES-FOOD
- 2415 PACES FERRY RD SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-4024
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007373
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2026
!!SHARON’S NIGERIAN CUISINE
- 3200 HOPELAND INDUSTRIAL DR STE 700 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-6050
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007385
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2026
!!SUBWAY
- 1025 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY STE 520 MABLETON, GA 30126-7710
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007386
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2026
DEV’S DONUTS
- 1812 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 2115 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4385
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003839
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2026
LOS ABUELOS MEXICAN GRILL
- 1420 TERRELL MILL RD SE STE 117 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6155
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005598
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2026
FEBRUARY 20 -MARCH 6,2026 COBB GALLERIA – HALL D CONCESSION STAND
- 2 GALLERIA PKWY ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007392
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2026
FEBRUARY 20 – MARCH 6,2026 COBB GALLERIA – HALL C CONCESSION STAND
- 2 GALLERIA PKWY ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007393
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2026
FEBRUARY 20 – MARCH 6,2026 COBB GALLERIA – HALL B CONCESSION STAND
- 2 GALLERIA PKWY ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007394
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2026
FEBRUARY 20- MARCH 6,2026 COBB GALLERIA – GRAB N’ GO
- 2 GALLERIA PKWY ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007395
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2026
