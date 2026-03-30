Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from March 20 to March 26

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
DAVINCI’S PIZZERIA
- 1810 SPRING RD STE 1 SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-24354
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2026
THAI CAFE
- 2860 CUMBERLAND MALL SE STE 1314 ATLANTA, GA 30339-6373
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002537
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2026
SARATOGA EVENT GROUP
- 1236 POWERS FERRY CMN SE STE 200 MARIETTA, GA 30067-1636
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002073
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2026
PRESBYTERIAN VILLAGE HEALTH SERVICES
- 2000 EAST WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106-1194
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1350C
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2026
ZAXBY’S
- 750 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-4270
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-17245C
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2026
HOUSE OF LU 2
- 89 CHEROKEE ST NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1648
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4815
- Last Inspection Score: 73
- Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2026
HARRISON HIGH SCHOOL
- 4500 DUE WEST RD KENNESAW, GA 30152
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2802
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2026
LOST MOUNTAIN MIDDLE SCHOOL
- 700 OLD MOUNTAIN RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-3841
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-5159
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2026
RAY’S DONUTS
- 4805 CANTON RD STE 400 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3251
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004357
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2026
STARBUCKS (INSIDE KROGER #730)
- 1310 POWERS FERRY RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-5410
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005514
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2026
LENNY’S ASIAN CAFE
- 2839 OVERLOOK PKWY STE 100 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5769
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006319
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2026
SMOOTHIE KING
- 4875 FLOYD RD SW MABLETON, GA 30126-1379
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006456
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2026
REGAL POINTE OF EAST COBB
- 886 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-4227
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006899
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2026
APPLEBEE’S #86010
- 2445 MALL BLVD KENNESAW, GA 30144-4996
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007017
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2026
MR. TOMBESTONE’S COFFEE EMPORIUM
- 1087 S MARIETTA PKWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2842
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007037
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2026
KEEGAN’S IRISH PUB
- 4815 S MAIN ST STE A ACWORTH, GA 30101-5338
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007103
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2026
!!TAPTOWN
- 4443 CHEROKEE ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-4985
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007372
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2026
2026 TOWN CENTER AT COBB CARNIVAL – AW CONCESSIONS PIZZA
- 400 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007404
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2026
2026 TOWN CENTER AT COBB CARNIVAL – AW CONCESSIONS CHICKEN
- 400 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007405
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2026
2026 TOWN CENTER AT COBB CARNIVAL – GRAB N GO COTTON CANDY
- 400 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007408
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2026
2026 TOWN CENTER AT COBB CARNIVAL – GRAB N GO LEMONADE 1
- 400 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007410
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2026
2026 TOWN CENTER AT COBB CARNIVAL – DOUGH SHOP
- 400 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007425
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2026
PRESBYTERIAN VILLAGE CAFE
- 2000 EAST WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106-1194
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4345
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2026
HOT WOK CHINESE RESTAURANT
- 3894 DUE WEST RD STE 230 MARIETTA, GA 30064
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-12111
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2026
PRESBYTERIAN VILLAGE RETIREMENT SERVICES
- 2000 EAST WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106-1194
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-3698
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2026
ANDRETTI INDOOR KARTING AND GAMES
- 1255 ROSWELL RD N MARIETTA, GA 30062-9063
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002048
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2026
POWDER SPRINGS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 4570 GRADY GRIER DR POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1765C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2026
POPE HIGH SCHOOL
- 3001 HEMBREE RD MARIETTA, GA 30062
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-526C
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2026
MOD PIZZA
- 1945 COBB PKWY NW STE 250 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4503
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002910
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2026
REVOLVING SUSHI FACTORY
- 2700 TOWN CENTER DR STE 112 KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003268
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2026
MI RANCHO #2
- 1495 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-3669
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003340
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2026
WASABI SUSHI STEAK & CAJUN SEAFOOD BAR
- 3466 COBB PKWY NW STE 140-160 ACWORTH, GA 30101-5764
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004907
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2026
MARCO’S PIZZA
- 1750 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 290 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4865
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005255
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2026
THREE DOLLAR CAFE – KENNESAW
- 2700 TOWN CENTER DR NW STE 108 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6911
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006023
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2026
C & S SEAFOOD AND OYSTER BAR
- 600 GALLERIA PKWY SE STE 100 ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006231
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2026
GREAT AMERICAN COOKIE AND MARBLE SLAB COMPANY
- 3466 COBB PKWY NW STE 130 ACWORTH, GA 30101-5764
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006347
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2026
OLIVE BISTRO GALLERIA
- 600 GALLERIA PKWY SE STE 180 ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006635
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2026
CAPOZZI’S PIZZA
- 4285 ROSWELL RD NE STE 320 MARIETTA, GA 30062-6488
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007041
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2026
!!TP – BELL STREET BURRITOS P003 AT TRUIST PARK
- 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007417
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2026
!!TP – FRED’S STAND 159 AT TRUIST PARK
- 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007418
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2026
!!TP – BRAVES MARKET STAND 129 AT TRUIST PARK
- 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007419
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2026
!!TP – LAUNCHING PAD AT TRUIST PARK
- 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007420
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2026
HOME DEPOT- CUMBERLAND
- 2580 CUMBERLAND PKWY SE BLDG 400 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3909
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007428
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2026
!!TP – BONAFIDE DELUXE P111 AT TRUIST PARK
- 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007433
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2026
!!TP – THE CARVERY P145 AT TRUIST PARK
- 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007434
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2026
!!LITTLE CAESAR’S PIZZA
- 3315 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-4184
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007440
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2026
PACIFIC SPICE THAI & CHINESE RESTAURANT
- 6110 CEDARCREST RD NW STE 310 ACWORTH, GA 30101-9542
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-15313C
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2026
PATTY WAGON THE
- 4796 CANTON RD STE 500 MARIETTA, GA 30066-1029
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001821
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2026
COME-N-GET IT
- 1409 CHURCH ST STE E MARIETTA, GA 30060
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-25033C
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2026
BIG SHANTY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 1575 BEN KING RD KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-59
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2026
J.J. DANIELL MIDDLE SCHOOL
- 2900 SCOTT DR MARIETTA, GA 30066
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-159C
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2026
6TH GRADE ACADEMY – SCHOOL
- 340 AVIATION RD MARIETTA, GA 30060
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-468C
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2026
MARIETTA CENTER FOR ADVANCED ACADEMICS
- 311 AVIATION BLVD MARIETTA, GA 30060
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-10472C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2026
McCALL PRIMARY SCHOOL
- 4496 DIXIE AVE ACWORTH, GA 30101-5316
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-13701
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2026
TASTY CRAB HOUSE
- 3999 AUSTELL RD STE 805 AUSTELL, GA 30106
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004038
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2026
PATTY WAGON THE – BASE
- 4796 CANTON RD STE 500 MARIETTA, GA 30066-1029
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004670
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2026
PIZZA HUT #39387
- 3600 CHEROKEE ST NW STE 101 KENNESAW, GA 30144-2027
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005111
- Last Inspection Score: 98
- Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2026
CAFE AT JOHNSON FERRY BAPTIST CHURCH THE
- 955 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-4230
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005219
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2026
OVERLOOK CAFE
- 2859 PACES FERRY RD SE STE 490 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5792
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005742
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2026
LITTLE CAESAR’S PIZZA
- 603 S MARIETTA PKWY SE STE B/104 MARIETTA, GA 30060-2737
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007441
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2026
JERSEY MIKE’S SUBS
- 2960 SHALLOWFORD RD STE 106 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3098
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-17284C
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2026
MELLOW MUSHROOM
- 2950 NEW PACES FERRY RD SE STE 100 ATLANTA, GA 30339-6226
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4748
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2026
LONGHORN STEAKHOUSE OF ACWORTH #5265
- 3366 COBB PKWY NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-8304
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-16046C
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2026
IHOP #484
- 1950 COBB PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4504
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2701
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2026
TAPP MIDDLE SCHOOL
- 3900 MACEDONIA RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1499C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2026
TEASLEY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 3640 SPRING HILL PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-4677
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1500C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2026
BELMONT HILLS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 605 GLENDALE PL SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1467C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2026
KSU CAFE – CHICK-FIL-A
- 1100 S MARIETTA PKWY SE BLDG A MARIETTA, GA 30060-2855
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003005
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2026
KSU – HISSHO SUSHI @ KSU MARIETTA
- 860 ROSSBACHER WAY SE MARIETTA, GA 30060
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003648
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2026
WENDY’S
- 1270 POWERS FERRY RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-1468
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004373
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2026
ROSE & CROWN
- 1935 POWERS FERRY RD SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-5613
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004730
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2026
SSAMJANG CUMBERLAND
- 2860 CUMBERLAND MALL SE STE 1109 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3134
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005820
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2026
LAS TEJITAS #2
- 2090 BAKER RD NW STE 504 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4602
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006565
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2026
KEKE’S BREAKFAST CAFE
- 2090 BAKER RD STE 201 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4602
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006740
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2026
LAS TEJITAS #2 – BASE
- 2090 BAKER RD NW STE 504 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4602
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006838
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2026
DAVE’S HOT CHICKEN KENNESAW
- 1985 COBB PKWY NW STE 100 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4603
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006870
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2026
!!JEREMIAH’S ITALIAN ICE
- 5015 FLOYD RD SW UNIT 11A MABLETON, GA 30126-1676
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007070
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2026
EAST COBB MIDDLE SCHOOL
- 825 TERRELL MILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-5543
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002383
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2026
WILLY’S MEXICANA GRILL #20
- 4250 ROSWELL RD STE 120 MARIETTA, GA 30062-8114
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-23100C
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2026
MABLETON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 5220 CHURCH ST MABLETON, GA 30126
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000293
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2026
SUBWAY #36637
- 6520 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY MARIETTA, GA 30064-4571
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004717
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2026
J & P BAKERY
- 3195 AUSTELL RD STE 120 MARIETTA, GA 30008-6823
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006230
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2026
CHICK-FIL-A
- 6652 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY MARIETTA, GA 30064-4561
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006496
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2026
!!HUNGRY AF
- 280 COBB PKWY S STE 40 MARIETTA, GA 30060-6530
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007197
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2026
!!WINGSTOP (GL#AC430)
- 5590 MABLETON PKWY SW STE 146 MABLETON, GA 30126-3303
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007302
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2026
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