Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from March 20 to March 26

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Posted By: Nor March 30, 2026

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

DAVINCI’S PIZZERIA

  • 1810 SPRING RD STE 1 SMYRNA, GA 30080
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-24354
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2026

THAI CAFE

  • 2860 CUMBERLAND MALL SE STE 1314 ATLANTA, GA 30339-6373
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002537
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2026

SARATOGA EVENT GROUP

  • 1236 POWERS FERRY CMN SE STE 200 MARIETTA, GA 30067-1636
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002073
  • Last Inspection Score: 93
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2026

PRESBYTERIAN VILLAGE HEALTH SERVICES

  • 2000 EAST WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106-1194
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-1350C
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2026

ZAXBY’S

  • 750 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-4270
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-17245C
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2026

HOUSE OF LU 2

  • 89 CHEROKEE ST NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1648
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-4815
  • Last Inspection Score: 73
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2026

HARRISON HIGH SCHOOL

  • 4500 DUE WEST RD KENNESAW, GA 30152
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-2802
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2026

LOST MOUNTAIN MIDDLE SCHOOL

  • 700 OLD MOUNTAIN RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-3841
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-5159
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2026

RAY’S DONUTS

  • 4805 CANTON RD STE 400 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3251
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004357
  • Last Inspection Score: 97
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2026

STARBUCKS (INSIDE KROGER #730)

  • 1310 POWERS FERRY RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-5410
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005514
  • Last Inspection Score: 97
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2026

LENNY’S ASIAN CAFE

  • 2839 OVERLOOK PKWY STE 100 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5769
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006319
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2026

SMOOTHIE KING

  • 4875 FLOYD RD SW MABLETON, GA 30126-1379
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006456
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2026

REGAL POINTE OF EAST COBB

  • 886 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-4227
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006899
  • Last Inspection Score: 90
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2026

APPLEBEE’S #86010

  • 2445 MALL BLVD KENNESAW, GA 30144-4996
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-007017
  • Last Inspection Score: 87
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2026

MR. TOMBESTONE’S COFFEE EMPORIUM

  • 1087 S MARIETTA PKWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2842
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-007037
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2026

KEEGAN’S IRISH PUB

  • 4815 S MAIN ST STE A ACWORTH, GA 30101-5338
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-007103
  • Last Inspection Score: 93
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2026

!!TAPTOWN

  • 4443 CHEROKEE ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-4985
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-007372
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2026

2026 TOWN CENTER AT COBB CARNIVAL – AW CONCESSIONS PIZZA

  • 400 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-007404
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2026

2026 TOWN CENTER AT COBB CARNIVAL – AW CONCESSIONS CHICKEN

  • 400 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-007405
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2026

2026 TOWN CENTER AT COBB CARNIVAL – GRAB N GO COTTON CANDY

  • 400 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-007408
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2026

2026 TOWN CENTER AT COBB CARNIVAL – GRAB N GO LEMONADE 1

  • 400 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-007410
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2026

2026 TOWN CENTER AT COBB CARNIVAL – DOUGH SHOP

  • 400 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-007425
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2026

PRESBYTERIAN VILLAGE CAFE

  • 2000 EAST WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106-1194
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-4345
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2026

HOT WOK CHINESE RESTAURANT

  • 3894 DUE WEST RD STE 230 MARIETTA, GA 30064
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-12111
  • Last Inspection Score: 81
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2026

PRESBYTERIAN VILLAGE RETIREMENT SERVICES

  • 2000 EAST WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106-1194
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-3698
  • Last Inspection Score: 86
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2026

ANDRETTI INDOOR KARTING AND GAMES

  • 1255 ROSWELL RD N MARIETTA, GA 30062-9063
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002048
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2026

POWDER SPRINGS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • 4570 GRADY GRIER DR POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-1765C
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2026

POPE HIGH SCHOOL

  • 3001 HEMBREE RD MARIETTA, GA 30062
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-526C
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2026

MOD PIZZA

  • 1945 COBB PKWY NW STE 250 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4503
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002910
  • Last Inspection Score: 93
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2026

REVOLVING SUSHI FACTORY

  • 2700 TOWN CENTER DR STE 112 KENNESAW, GA 30144
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003268
  • Last Inspection Score: 81
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2026

MI RANCHO #2

  • 1495 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-3669
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003340
  • Last Inspection Score: 89
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2026

WASABI SUSHI STEAK & CAJUN SEAFOOD BAR

  • 3466 COBB PKWY NW STE 140-160 ACWORTH, GA 30101-5764
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004907
  • Last Inspection Score: 82
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2026

MARCO’S PIZZA

  • 1750 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 290 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4865
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005255
  • Last Inspection Score: 97
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2026

THREE DOLLAR CAFE – KENNESAW

  • 2700 TOWN CENTER DR NW STE 108 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6911
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006023
  • Last Inspection Score: 85
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2026

C & S SEAFOOD AND OYSTER BAR

  • 600 GALLERIA PKWY SE STE 100 ATLANTA, GA 30339
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006231
  • Last Inspection Score: 92
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2026
  • 3466 COBB PKWY NW STE 130 ACWORTH, GA 30101-5764
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006347
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2026

OLIVE BISTRO GALLERIA

  • 600 GALLERIA PKWY SE STE 180 ATLANTA, GA 30339
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006635
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2026

CAPOZZI’S PIZZA

  • 4285 ROSWELL RD NE STE 320 MARIETTA, GA 30062-6488
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-007041
  • Last Inspection Score: 83
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2026

!!TP – BELL STREET BURRITOS P003 AT TRUIST PARK

  • 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-007417
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2026

!!TP – FRED’S STAND 159 AT TRUIST PARK

  • 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-007418
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2026

!!TP – BRAVES MARKET STAND 129 AT TRUIST PARK

  • 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-007419
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2026

!!TP – LAUNCHING PAD AT TRUIST PARK

  • 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-007420
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2026

HOME DEPOT- CUMBERLAND

  • 2580 CUMBERLAND PKWY SE BLDG 400 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3909
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-007428
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2026

!!TP – BONAFIDE DELUXE P111 AT TRUIST PARK

  • 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-007433
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2026

!!TP – THE CARVERY P145 AT TRUIST PARK

  • 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-007434
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2026

!!LITTLE CAESAR’S PIZZA

  • 3315 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-4184
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-007440
  • Last Inspection Score: 95
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2026

PACIFIC SPICE THAI & CHINESE RESTAURANT

  • 6110 CEDARCREST RD NW STE 310 ACWORTH, GA 30101-9542
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-15313C
  • Last Inspection Score: 85
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2026

PATTY WAGON THE

  • 4796 CANTON RD STE 500 MARIETTA, GA 30066-1029
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001821
  • Last Inspection Score: 97
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2026

COME-N-GET IT

  • 1409 CHURCH ST STE E MARIETTA, GA 30060
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-25033C
  • Last Inspection Score: 94
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2026

BIG SHANTY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • 1575 BEN KING RD KENNESAW, GA 30144
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-59
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2026

J.J. DANIELL MIDDLE SCHOOL

  • 2900 SCOTT DR MARIETTA, GA 30066
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-159C
  • Last Inspection Score: 97
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2026

6TH GRADE ACADEMY – SCHOOL

  • 340 AVIATION RD MARIETTA, GA 30060
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-468C
  • Last Inspection Score: 89
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2026

MARIETTA CENTER FOR ADVANCED ACADEMICS

  • 311 AVIATION BLVD MARIETTA, GA 30060
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-10472C
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2026

McCALL PRIMARY SCHOOL

  • 4496 DIXIE AVE ACWORTH, GA 30101-5316
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-13701
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2026

TASTY CRAB HOUSE

  • 3999 AUSTELL RD STE 805 AUSTELL, GA 30106
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004038
  • Last Inspection Score: 87
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2026

PATTY WAGON THE – BASE

  • 4796 CANTON RD STE 500 MARIETTA, GA 30066-1029
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004670
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2026

PIZZA HUT #39387

  • 3600 CHEROKEE ST NW STE 101 KENNESAW, GA 30144-2027
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005111
  • Last Inspection Score: 98
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2026

CAFE AT JOHNSON FERRY BAPTIST CHURCH THE

  • 955 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-4230
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005219
  • Last Inspection Score: 97
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2026

OVERLOOK CAFE

  • 2859 PACES FERRY RD SE STE 490 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5792
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005742
  • Last Inspection Score: 85
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2026

LITTLE CAESAR’S PIZZA

  • 603 S MARIETTA PKWY SE STE B/104 MARIETTA, GA 30060-2737
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-007441
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2026

JERSEY MIKE’S SUBS

  • 2960 SHALLOWFORD RD STE 106 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3098
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-17284C
  • Last Inspection Score: 95
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2026

MELLOW MUSHROOM

  • 2950 NEW PACES FERRY RD SE STE 100 ATLANTA, GA 30339-6226
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-4748
  • Last Inspection Score: 93
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2026

LONGHORN STEAKHOUSE OF ACWORTH #5265

  • 3366 COBB PKWY NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-8304
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-16046C
  • Last Inspection Score: 88
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2026

IHOP #484

  • 1950 COBB PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4504
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-2701
  • Last Inspection Score: 90
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2026

TAPP MIDDLE SCHOOL

  • 3900 MACEDONIA RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-1499C
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2026

TEASLEY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • 3640 SPRING HILL PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-4677
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-1500C
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2026

BELMONT HILLS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • 605 GLENDALE PL SMYRNA, GA 30080
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-1467C
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2026

KSU CAFE – CHICK-FIL-A

  • 1100 S MARIETTA PKWY SE BLDG A MARIETTA, GA 30060-2855
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003005
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2026

KSU – HISSHO SUSHI @ KSU MARIETTA

  • 860 ROSSBACHER WAY SE MARIETTA, GA 30060
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003648
  • Last Inspection Score: 87
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2026

WENDY’S

  • 1270 POWERS FERRY RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-1468
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004373
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2026

ROSE & CROWN

  • 1935 POWERS FERRY RD SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-5613
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004730
  • Last Inspection Score: 97
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2026

SSAMJANG CUMBERLAND

  • 2860 CUMBERLAND MALL SE STE 1109 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3134
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005820
  • Last Inspection Score: 93
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2026

LAS TEJITAS #2

  • 2090 BAKER RD NW STE 504 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4602
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006565
  • Last Inspection Score: 99
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2026

KEKE’S BREAKFAST CAFE

  • 2090 BAKER RD STE 201 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4602
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006740
  • Last Inspection Score: 90
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2026

LAS TEJITAS #2 – BASE

  • 2090 BAKER RD NW STE 504 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4602
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006838
  • Last Inspection Score: 99
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2026

DAVE’S HOT CHICKEN KENNESAW

  • 1985 COBB PKWY NW STE 100 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4603
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006870
  • Last Inspection Score: 92
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2026

!!JEREMIAH’S ITALIAN ICE

  • 5015 FLOYD RD SW UNIT 11A MABLETON, GA 30126-1676
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-007070
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2026

EAST COBB MIDDLE SCHOOL

  • 825 TERRELL MILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-5543
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002383
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2026

WILLY’S MEXICANA GRILL #20

  • 4250 ROSWELL RD STE 120 MARIETTA, GA 30062-8114
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-23100C
  • Last Inspection Score: 85
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2026

MABLETON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • 5220 CHURCH ST MABLETON, GA 30126
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-000293
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2026

SUBWAY #36637

  • 6520 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY MARIETTA, GA 30064-4571
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004717
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2026

J & P BAKERY

  • 3195 AUSTELL RD STE 120 MARIETTA, GA 30008-6823
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006230
  • Last Inspection Score: 94
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2026

CHICK-FIL-A

  • 6652 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY MARIETTA, GA 30064-4561
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006496
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2026

!!HUNGRY AF

  • 280 COBB PKWY S STE 40 MARIETTA, GA 30060-6530
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-007197
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2026

!!WINGSTOP (GL#AC430)

  • 5590 MABLETON PKWY SW STE 146 MABLETON, GA 30126-3303
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-007302
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2026

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