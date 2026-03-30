Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from March 20 to March 26

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

DAVINCI’S PIZZERIA

1810 SPRING RD STE 1 SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-24354

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2026

THAI CAFE

2860 CUMBERLAND MALL SE STE 1314 ATLANTA, GA 30339-6373

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002537

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2026

SARATOGA EVENT GROUP

1236 POWERS FERRY CMN SE STE 200 MARIETTA, GA 30067-1636

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002073

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2026

PRESBYTERIAN VILLAGE HEALTH SERVICES

2000 EAST WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106-1194

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1350C

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2026

ZAXBY’S

750 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-4270

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-17245C

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2026

HOUSE OF LU 2

89 CHEROKEE ST NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1648

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4815

Last Inspection Score: 73

Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2026

HARRISON HIGH SCHOOL

4500 DUE WEST RD KENNESAW, GA 30152

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2802

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2026

LOST MOUNTAIN MIDDLE SCHOOL

700 OLD MOUNTAIN RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-3841

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5159

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2026

RAY’S DONUTS

4805 CANTON RD STE 400 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3251

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004357

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2026

STARBUCKS (INSIDE KROGER #730)

1310 POWERS FERRY RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-5410

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005514

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2026

LENNY’S ASIAN CAFE

2839 OVERLOOK PKWY STE 100 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5769

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006319

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2026

SMOOTHIE KING

4875 FLOYD RD SW MABLETON, GA 30126-1379

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006456

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2026

REGAL POINTE OF EAST COBB

886 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-4227

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006899

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2026

APPLEBEE’S #86010

2445 MALL BLVD KENNESAW, GA 30144-4996

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007017

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2026

MR. TOMBESTONE’S COFFEE EMPORIUM

1087 S MARIETTA PKWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2842

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007037

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2026

KEEGAN’S IRISH PUB

4815 S MAIN ST STE A ACWORTH, GA 30101-5338

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007103

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2026

!!TAPTOWN

4443 CHEROKEE ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-4985

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007372

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2026

2026 TOWN CENTER AT COBB CARNIVAL – AW CONCESSIONS PIZZA

400 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007404

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2026

2026 TOWN CENTER AT COBB CARNIVAL – AW CONCESSIONS CHICKEN

400 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007405

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2026

2026 TOWN CENTER AT COBB CARNIVAL – GRAB N GO COTTON CANDY

400 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007408

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2026

2026 TOWN CENTER AT COBB CARNIVAL – GRAB N GO LEMONADE 1

400 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007410

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2026

2026 TOWN CENTER AT COBB CARNIVAL – DOUGH SHOP

400 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007425

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2026

PRESBYTERIAN VILLAGE CAFE

2000 EAST WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106-1194

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4345

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2026

HOT WOK CHINESE RESTAURANT

3894 DUE WEST RD STE 230 MARIETTA, GA 30064

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-12111

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2026

PRESBYTERIAN VILLAGE RETIREMENT SERVICES

2000 EAST WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106-1194

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-3698

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2026

ANDRETTI INDOOR KARTING AND GAMES

1255 ROSWELL RD N MARIETTA, GA 30062-9063

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002048

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2026

POWDER SPRINGS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

4570 GRADY GRIER DR POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1765C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2026

POPE HIGH SCHOOL

3001 HEMBREE RD MARIETTA, GA 30062

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-526C

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2026

MOD PIZZA

1945 COBB PKWY NW STE 250 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4503

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002910

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2026

REVOLVING SUSHI FACTORY

2700 TOWN CENTER DR STE 112 KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003268

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2026

MI RANCHO #2

1495 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-3669

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003340

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2026

WASABI SUSHI STEAK & CAJUN SEAFOOD BAR

3466 COBB PKWY NW STE 140-160 ACWORTH, GA 30101-5764

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004907

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2026

MARCO’S PIZZA

1750 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 290 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4865

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005255

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2026

THREE DOLLAR CAFE – KENNESAW

2700 TOWN CENTER DR NW STE 108 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6911

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006023

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2026

C & S SEAFOOD AND OYSTER BAR

600 GALLERIA PKWY SE STE 100 ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006231

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2026

GREAT AMERICAN COOKIE AND MARBLE SLAB COMPANY

3466 COBB PKWY NW STE 130 ACWORTH, GA 30101-5764

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006347

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2026

OLIVE BISTRO GALLERIA

600 GALLERIA PKWY SE STE 180 ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006635

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2026

CAPOZZI’S PIZZA

4285 ROSWELL RD NE STE 320 MARIETTA, GA 30062-6488

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007041

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2026

!!TP – BELL STREET BURRITOS P003 AT TRUIST PARK

755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007417

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2026

!!TP – FRED’S STAND 159 AT TRUIST PARK

755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007418

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2026

!!TP – BRAVES MARKET STAND 129 AT TRUIST PARK

755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007419

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2026

!!TP – LAUNCHING PAD AT TRUIST PARK

755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007420

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2026

HOME DEPOT- CUMBERLAND

2580 CUMBERLAND PKWY SE BLDG 400 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3909

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007428

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2026

!!TP – BONAFIDE DELUXE P111 AT TRUIST PARK

755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007433

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2026

!!TP – THE CARVERY P145 AT TRUIST PARK

755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007434

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2026

!!LITTLE CAESAR’S PIZZA

3315 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-4184

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007440

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2026

PACIFIC SPICE THAI & CHINESE RESTAURANT

6110 CEDARCREST RD NW STE 310 ACWORTH, GA 30101-9542

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-15313C

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2026

PATTY WAGON THE

4796 CANTON RD STE 500 MARIETTA, GA 30066-1029

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001821

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2026

COME-N-GET IT

1409 CHURCH ST STE E MARIETTA, GA 30060

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-25033C

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2026

BIG SHANTY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

1575 BEN KING RD KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-59

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2026

J.J. DANIELL MIDDLE SCHOOL

2900 SCOTT DR MARIETTA, GA 30066

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-159C

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2026

6TH GRADE ACADEMY – SCHOOL

340 AVIATION RD MARIETTA, GA 30060

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-468C

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2026

MARIETTA CENTER FOR ADVANCED ACADEMICS

311 AVIATION BLVD MARIETTA, GA 30060

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-10472C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2026

McCALL PRIMARY SCHOOL

4496 DIXIE AVE ACWORTH, GA 30101-5316

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-13701

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2026

TASTY CRAB HOUSE

3999 AUSTELL RD STE 805 AUSTELL, GA 30106

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004038

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2026

PATTY WAGON THE – BASE

4796 CANTON RD STE 500 MARIETTA, GA 30066-1029

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004670

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2026

PIZZA HUT #39387

3600 CHEROKEE ST NW STE 101 KENNESAW, GA 30144-2027

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005111

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2026

CAFE AT JOHNSON FERRY BAPTIST CHURCH THE

955 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-4230

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005219

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2026

OVERLOOK CAFE

2859 PACES FERRY RD SE STE 490 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5792

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005742

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2026

LITTLE CAESAR’S PIZZA

603 S MARIETTA PKWY SE STE B/104 MARIETTA, GA 30060-2737

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007441

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2026

JERSEY MIKE’S SUBS

2960 SHALLOWFORD RD STE 106 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3098

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-17284C

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2026

MELLOW MUSHROOM

2950 NEW PACES FERRY RD SE STE 100 ATLANTA, GA 30339-6226

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4748

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2026

LONGHORN STEAKHOUSE OF ACWORTH #5265

3366 COBB PKWY NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-8304

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-16046C

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2026

IHOP #484

1950 COBB PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4504

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2701

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2026

TAPP MIDDLE SCHOOL

3900 MACEDONIA RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1499C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2026

TEASLEY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

3640 SPRING HILL PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-4677

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1500C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2026

BELMONT HILLS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

605 GLENDALE PL SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1467C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2026

KSU CAFE – CHICK-FIL-A

1100 S MARIETTA PKWY SE BLDG A MARIETTA, GA 30060-2855

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2026

KSU – HISSHO SUSHI @ KSU MARIETTA

860 ROSSBACHER WAY SE MARIETTA, GA 30060

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003648

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2026

WENDY’S

1270 POWERS FERRY RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-1468

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004373

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2026

ROSE & CROWN

1935 POWERS FERRY RD SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-5613

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004730

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2026

SSAMJANG CUMBERLAND

2860 CUMBERLAND MALL SE STE 1109 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3134

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005820

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2026

LAS TEJITAS #2

2090 BAKER RD NW STE 504 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4602

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006565

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2026

KEKE’S BREAKFAST CAFE

2090 BAKER RD STE 201 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4602

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006740

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2026

LAS TEJITAS #2 – BASE

2090 BAKER RD NW STE 504 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4602

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006838

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2026

DAVE’S HOT CHICKEN KENNESAW

1985 COBB PKWY NW STE 100 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4603

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006870

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2026

!!JEREMIAH’S ITALIAN ICE

5015 FLOYD RD SW UNIT 11A MABLETON, GA 30126-1676

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007070

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-23-2026

EAST COBB MIDDLE SCHOOL

825 TERRELL MILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-5543

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002383

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2026

WILLY’S MEXICANA GRILL #20

4250 ROSWELL RD STE 120 MARIETTA, GA 30062-8114

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-23100C

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2026

MABLETON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

5220 CHURCH ST MABLETON, GA 30126

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000293

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2026

SUBWAY #36637

6520 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY MARIETTA, GA 30064-4571

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004717

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2026

J & P BAKERY

3195 AUSTELL RD STE 120 MARIETTA, GA 30008-6823

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006230

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2026

CHICK-FIL-A

6652 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY MARIETTA, GA 30064-4561

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006496

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2026

!!HUNGRY AF

280 COBB PKWY S STE 40 MARIETTA, GA 30060-6530

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007197

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2026

!!WINGSTOP (GL#AC430)