Cobb County Issues 47 New Business Licenses in Mid-April Report

TOPICS:

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson April 19, 2026

Cobb County recorded 47 new business licenses issued between April 12 and April 19, 2026, reflecting a steady mix of service-based startups, contractors, and consumer-facing businesses. The latest batch shows continued strength in home services, personal care, and consulting, alongside a handful of entertainment and dining additions.

Construction-related activity remains a consistent driver, with multiple contractor licenses spanning roofing, gutters, renovations, and general building.

These are only licenses for businesses in unincorporated Cobb County. Cities issue their own licenses.

We’ve edited out some of the administrative information, but if you want to see the complete table of listings, we’ve included a link to the original PDF at the bottom of this article.

License #D.B.A / Business NameMailing AddressIssue Date / SIC Description
OCC043586Amada Senior Care Marietta331 Glen Cove Dr, Avondale Estates, GA 3000204/17/2026 — Health and Allied Services
OCC043584Area Nutritional Inc4843 Trevor Ct, Marietta, GA 3006004/16/2026 — Charitable Organization (Non Profit)
CON001700Atlanta Realty Aurus1230 Windsor Estates Dr, Marietta, GA 3006204/17/2026 — Building Contractor
OCC043590Beacon Stategy Consulting2955 Seven Pines Ln Ste 105, Atlanta, GA 3033904/16/2026 — Management Consulting
OCC043574Bespoke Auto Solutions LLC3052 Greyfield Pl SE, Marietta, GA 3006704/16/2026 — Auto Accessories & Installation
OCC043552Black Wolf Cigars2451 Cumberland Pkwy SE #3357, GA04/13/2026 — Merchandise Broker
OCC043588Brighter Dayz Incorporated3330 Cumberland Blvd Ste 500, Atlanta, GA 3033904/16/2026 — Charitable Organization
OCC043589Calatrava LLC3275 Mitsy Forest Way NE, Marietta, GA 3006804/17/2026 — Handyman Services
OCC043579Challenge Island5203 Camden Lake Pkwy NW, Acworth, GA 3010104/16/2026 — Education Consulting
OCC043573Deepen Wellness Psychotherapy6 Lenox Pointe NE, Atlanta, GA 3032404/16/2026 — Counseling Services
ALC003603Ducks Burger Bar2100 Roswell Rd Ste 2114, Marietta, GA 3006204/17/2026 — Restaurant
OCC043587Escapology7507 Roswell Rd PMB 1079, Sandy Springs, GA 3035004/17/2026 — Recreation Service
OCC043567ET Car Detailing Corp1633 Cumberland Club SW, Marietta, GA 3000804/15/2026 — Auto Detailing
OCC043557Focus Points Windows and Doors100 Waverly Hall Close, Roswell, GA 3007504/13/2026 — Contractor
OCC043580FS8 East Cobb5035 Hampton Bluff Ct, Roswell, GA 3007504/17/2026 — Fitness Center
OCC043551Full Moon Soap Boutique5331 Hermitage Dr, Powder Springs, GA 3012704/13/2026 — Cosmetics
OCC043585Great Big Game Show Atlanta750 Old Hickory Blvd Bldg 1 Ste 180, Brentwood, TN 3702704/16/2026 — Game Room
OCC043583Hair by Brenda B2469 Lakebrooke Rd, Marietta, GA 3006604/17/2026 — Hair Braiding
OCC043568Heal Plan Invest800 Battery Ave SE Ste 300, Atlanta, GA 3033904/14/2026 — Insurance Company
CON001698Hendon Arden249 Webney Dr, Marietta, GA 3006804/15/2026 — Building Contractor
OCC043581Jimcy Nova Tech LLC2935 Montview Dr SW, Marietta, GA 3006004/17/2026 — Management Consulting
OCC043582John David Brown2106 Monhegan Way SE Unit 4, Smyrna, GA 3008004/17/2026 — Court Reporting
OCC043563Joseph D. Young PC1266 West Paces Ferry Rd Ste 167, Atlanta, GA 3032704/14/2026 — Legal Services
OCC043577Karsiyaka LLC1000 Parkwood Cir Ste 900, Atlanta, GA 3033904/17/2026 — Business Office
OCC043571KB Waxing Expert1851 Wilkenson Crossing, Marietta, GA 3006604/16/2026 — Esthetician
OCC043565Kennesaw Mountain Gutters LLC1255 Roberts Blvd NW Ste 122, Kennesaw, GA 3014404/15/2026 — Gutter Contractor
OCC043569Kinks Salon LLC2717 Aruba Dr Ste B, Powder Springs, GA 3012704/15/2026 — Beauty Services
OCC043555Local Pros Cleaning100 Phoenix Lane Ste 100S, Kennesaw, GA 3014404/13/2026 — Janitorial Service
OCC043554Lucky Lany LLC1985 Kenwood Rd, Smyrna, GA 3008204/13/2026 — Pet Supplies
OCC043553Makayla Demund860 Grindstone Dr SW, Marietta, GA 3006004/13/2026 — Custom Jewelry
OCC043564Master Turf Inc1323 Frey Lake Rd, Kennesaw, GA 3014404/15/2026 — Business Office
OCC043575Melancholy Sugar Company1750 Shiloh Rd Apt 519, Kennesaw, GA 3014404/17/2026 — Cottage Food
CON001697Pope Construction LLC1443 New Rosedale Rd NE, Armuchee, GA 3010504/13/2026 — Building Contractor
OCC043560Poplar and Post2116 Summer Wind Dr SW, Marietta, GA 3006404/14/2026 — Marketing Consulting
CON001699Renopro LLC1945 First Dr, Marietta, GA 3006204/17/2026 — Building Contractor
OCC043578Rooftop Contracting LLC2727 Paces Ferry Rd SE Ste 750, Atlanta, GA 3033904/16/2026 — Roofing Contractor
OCC043576Roses of Rene’a17108 Kensington Point, Stonecrest, GA 3003804/17/2026 — Florist
OCC043572Rynolds Home and Property Solutions of Georgia2715 Hawk Trace NE, Marietta, GA 3006604/16/2026 — Home Inspection
OCC043562Scott Robinson6191 Talmadge Run NW, Acworth, GA 3010104/14/2026 — Construction Management
OCC043561Sigma Fencing Academy2550 Sandy Plains Rd Ste 230, Marietta, GA 3006604/14/2026 — Fitness Training
OCC043547Smart Girls Holdings LLC1700 Northside Dr PMB 5450 Ste A7, Atlanta, GA 3031804/13/2026 — Mail Order
OCC043556Tru Pep Research LLC2489 Jewell Dr, Marietta, GA 3006604/14/2026 — Research Services
OCC043566Wax, Thread & Scissors3869 Annsbury Ct, Lilburn, GA 3004704/15/2026 — Beauty Shop
OCC043558Wireless Plus2338 Calistoga Ct, Lawrenceville, GA 3004304/14/2026 — Electronic Equipment Repair
OCC043559Wireless World2338 Calistoga Ct, Lawrenceville, GA 3004404/14/2026 — Electronic Equipment Repair

Follow this link to download the original PDF from which the table above was derived. It includes various industry codes (SIC, NAICS) plus parcel and lot information.

Be the first to comment on "Cobb County Issues 47 New Business Licenses in Mid-April Report"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.