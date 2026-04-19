Cobb County Issues 47 New Business Licenses in Mid-April Report

Cobb County recorded 47 new business licenses issued between April 12 and April 19, 2026, reflecting a steady mix of service-based startups, contractors, and consumer-facing businesses. The latest batch shows continued strength in home services, personal care, and consulting, alongside a handful of entertainment and dining additions.

Construction-related activity remains a consistent driver, with multiple contractor licenses spanning roofing, gutters, renovations, and general building.

These are only licenses for businesses in unincorporated Cobb County. Cities issue their own licenses.

We’ve edited out some of the administrative information, but if you want to see the complete table of listings, we’ve included a link to the original PDF at the bottom of this article.

License # D.B.A / Business Name Mailing Address Issue Date / SIC Description OCC043586 Amada Senior Care Marietta 331 Glen Cove Dr, Avondale Estates, GA 30002 04/17/2026 — Health and Allied Services OCC043584 Area Nutritional Inc 4843 Trevor Ct, Marietta, GA 30060 04/16/2026 — Charitable Organization (Non Profit) CON001700 Atlanta Realty Aurus 1230 Windsor Estates Dr, Marietta, GA 30062 04/17/2026 — Building Contractor OCC043590 Beacon Stategy Consulting 2955 Seven Pines Ln Ste 105, Atlanta, GA 30339 04/16/2026 — Management Consulting OCC043574 Bespoke Auto Solutions LLC 3052 Greyfield Pl SE, Marietta, GA 30067 04/16/2026 — Auto Accessories & Installation OCC043552 Black Wolf Cigars 2451 Cumberland Pkwy SE #3357, GA 04/13/2026 — Merchandise Broker OCC043588 Brighter Dayz Incorporated 3330 Cumberland Blvd Ste 500, Atlanta, GA 30339 04/16/2026 — Charitable Organization OCC043589 Calatrava LLC 3275 Mitsy Forest Way NE, Marietta, GA 30068 04/17/2026 — Handyman Services OCC043579 Challenge Island 5203 Camden Lake Pkwy NW, Acworth, GA 30101 04/16/2026 — Education Consulting OCC043573 Deepen Wellness Psychotherapy 6 Lenox Pointe NE, Atlanta, GA 30324 04/16/2026 — Counseling Services ALC003603 Ducks Burger Bar 2100 Roswell Rd Ste 2114, Marietta, GA 30062 04/17/2026 — Restaurant OCC043587 Escapology 7507 Roswell Rd PMB 1079, Sandy Springs, GA 30350 04/17/2026 — Recreation Service OCC043567 ET Car Detailing Corp 1633 Cumberland Club SW, Marietta, GA 30008 04/15/2026 — Auto Detailing OCC043557 Focus Points Windows and Doors 100 Waverly Hall Close, Roswell, GA 30075 04/13/2026 — Contractor OCC043580 FS8 East Cobb 5035 Hampton Bluff Ct, Roswell, GA 30075 04/17/2026 — Fitness Center OCC043551 Full Moon Soap Boutique 5331 Hermitage Dr, Powder Springs, GA 30127 04/13/2026 — Cosmetics OCC043585 Great Big Game Show Atlanta 750 Old Hickory Blvd Bldg 1 Ste 180, Brentwood, TN 37027 04/16/2026 — Game Room OCC043583 Hair by Brenda B 2469 Lakebrooke Rd, Marietta, GA 30066 04/17/2026 — Hair Braiding OCC043568 Heal Plan Invest 800 Battery Ave SE Ste 300, Atlanta, GA 30339 04/14/2026 — Insurance Company CON001698 Hendon Arden 249 Webney Dr, Marietta, GA 30068 04/15/2026 — Building Contractor OCC043581 Jimcy Nova Tech LLC 2935 Montview Dr SW, Marietta, GA 30060 04/17/2026 — Management Consulting OCC043582 John David Brown 2106 Monhegan Way SE Unit 4, Smyrna, GA 30080 04/17/2026 — Court Reporting OCC043563 Joseph D. Young PC 1266 West Paces Ferry Rd Ste 167, Atlanta, GA 30327 04/14/2026 — Legal Services OCC043577 Karsiyaka LLC 1000 Parkwood Cir Ste 900, Atlanta, GA 30339 04/17/2026 — Business Office OCC043571 KB Waxing Expert 1851 Wilkenson Crossing, Marietta, GA 30066 04/16/2026 — Esthetician OCC043565 Kennesaw Mountain Gutters LLC 1255 Roberts Blvd NW Ste 122, Kennesaw, GA 30144 04/15/2026 — Gutter Contractor OCC043569 Kinks Salon LLC 2717 Aruba Dr Ste B, Powder Springs, GA 30127 04/15/2026 — Beauty Services OCC043555 Local Pros Cleaning 100 Phoenix Lane Ste 100S, Kennesaw, GA 30144 04/13/2026 — Janitorial Service OCC043554 Lucky Lany LLC 1985 Kenwood Rd, Smyrna, GA 30082 04/13/2026 — Pet Supplies OCC043553 Makayla Demund 860 Grindstone Dr SW, Marietta, GA 30060 04/13/2026 — Custom Jewelry OCC043564 Master Turf Inc 1323 Frey Lake Rd, Kennesaw, GA 30144 04/15/2026 — Business Office OCC043575 Melancholy Sugar Company 1750 Shiloh Rd Apt 519, Kennesaw, GA 30144 04/17/2026 — Cottage Food CON001697 Pope Construction LLC 1443 New Rosedale Rd NE, Armuchee, GA 30105 04/13/2026 — Building Contractor OCC043560 Poplar and Post 2116 Summer Wind Dr SW, Marietta, GA 30064 04/14/2026 — Marketing Consulting CON001699 Renopro LLC 1945 First Dr, Marietta, GA 30062 04/17/2026 — Building Contractor OCC043578 Rooftop Contracting LLC 2727 Paces Ferry Rd SE Ste 750, Atlanta, GA 30339 04/16/2026 — Roofing Contractor OCC043576 Roses of Rene’a 17108 Kensington Point, Stonecrest, GA 30038 04/17/2026 — Florist OCC043572 Rynolds Home and Property Solutions of Georgia 2715 Hawk Trace NE, Marietta, GA 30066 04/16/2026 — Home Inspection OCC043562 Scott Robinson 6191 Talmadge Run NW, Acworth, GA 30101 04/14/2026 — Construction Management OCC043561 Sigma Fencing Academy 2550 Sandy Plains Rd Ste 230, Marietta, GA 30066 04/14/2026 — Fitness Training OCC043547 Smart Girls Holdings LLC 1700 Northside Dr PMB 5450 Ste A7, Atlanta, GA 30318 04/13/2026 — Mail Order OCC043556 Tru Pep Research LLC 2489 Jewell Dr, Marietta, GA 30066 04/14/2026 — Research Services OCC043566 Wax, Thread & Scissors 3869 Annsbury Ct, Lilburn, GA 30047 04/15/2026 — Beauty Shop OCC043558 Wireless Plus 2338 Calistoga Ct, Lawrenceville, GA 30043 04/14/2026 — Electronic Equipment Repair OCC043559 Wireless World 2338 Calistoga Ct, Lawrenceville, GA 30044 04/14/2026 — Electronic Equipment Repair

Follow this link to download the original PDF from which the table above was derived. It includes various industry codes (SIC, NAICS) plus parcel and lot information.