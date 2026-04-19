Cobb County Issues 47 New Business Licenses in Mid-April Report

Cobb County recorded 47 new business licenses issued between April 12 and April 19, 2026, reflecting a steady mix of service-based startups, contractors, and consumer-facing businesses. The latest batch shows continued strength in home services, personal care, and consulting, alongside a handful of entertainment and dining additions.
Construction-related activity remains a consistent driver, with multiple contractor licenses spanning roofing, gutters, renovations, and general building.
These are only licenses for businesses in unincorporated Cobb County. Cities issue their own licenses.
We’ve edited out some of the administrative information, but if you want to see the complete table of listings, we’ve included a link to the original PDF at the bottom of this article.
|License #
|D.B.A / Business Name
|Mailing Address
|Issue Date / SIC Description
|OCC043586
|Amada Senior Care Marietta
|331 Glen Cove Dr, Avondale Estates, GA 30002
|04/17/2026 — Health and Allied Services
|OCC043584
|Area Nutritional Inc
|4843 Trevor Ct, Marietta, GA 30060
|04/16/2026 — Charitable Organization (Non Profit)
|CON001700
|Atlanta Realty Aurus
|1230 Windsor Estates Dr, Marietta, GA 30062
|04/17/2026 — Building Contractor
|OCC043590
|Beacon Stategy Consulting
|2955 Seven Pines Ln Ste 105, Atlanta, GA 30339
|04/16/2026 — Management Consulting
|OCC043574
|Bespoke Auto Solutions LLC
|3052 Greyfield Pl SE, Marietta, GA 30067
|04/16/2026 — Auto Accessories & Installation
|OCC043552
|Black Wolf Cigars
|2451 Cumberland Pkwy SE #3357, GA
|04/13/2026 — Merchandise Broker
|OCC043588
|Brighter Dayz Incorporated
|3330 Cumberland Blvd Ste 500, Atlanta, GA 30339
|04/16/2026 — Charitable Organization
|OCC043589
|Calatrava LLC
|3275 Mitsy Forest Way NE, Marietta, GA 30068
|04/17/2026 — Handyman Services
|OCC043579
|Challenge Island
|5203 Camden Lake Pkwy NW, Acworth, GA 30101
|04/16/2026 — Education Consulting
|OCC043573
|Deepen Wellness Psychotherapy
|6 Lenox Pointe NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
|04/16/2026 — Counseling Services
|ALC003603
|Ducks Burger Bar
|2100 Roswell Rd Ste 2114, Marietta, GA 30062
|04/17/2026 — Restaurant
|OCC043587
|Escapology
|7507 Roswell Rd PMB 1079, Sandy Springs, GA 30350
|04/17/2026 — Recreation Service
|OCC043567
|ET Car Detailing Corp
|1633 Cumberland Club SW, Marietta, GA 30008
|04/15/2026 — Auto Detailing
|OCC043557
|Focus Points Windows and Doors
|100 Waverly Hall Close, Roswell, GA 30075
|04/13/2026 — Contractor
|OCC043580
|FS8 East Cobb
|5035 Hampton Bluff Ct, Roswell, GA 30075
|04/17/2026 — Fitness Center
|OCC043551
|Full Moon Soap Boutique
|5331 Hermitage Dr, Powder Springs, GA 30127
|04/13/2026 — Cosmetics
|OCC043585
|Great Big Game Show Atlanta
|750 Old Hickory Blvd Bldg 1 Ste 180, Brentwood, TN 37027
|04/16/2026 — Game Room
|OCC043583
|Hair by Brenda B
|2469 Lakebrooke Rd, Marietta, GA 30066
|04/17/2026 — Hair Braiding
|OCC043568
|Heal Plan Invest
|800 Battery Ave SE Ste 300, Atlanta, GA 30339
|04/14/2026 — Insurance Company
|CON001698
|Hendon Arden
|249 Webney Dr, Marietta, GA 30068
|04/15/2026 — Building Contractor
|OCC043581
|Jimcy Nova Tech LLC
|2935 Montview Dr SW, Marietta, GA 30060
|04/17/2026 — Management Consulting
|OCC043582
|John David Brown
|2106 Monhegan Way SE Unit 4, Smyrna, GA 30080
|04/17/2026 — Court Reporting
|OCC043563
|Joseph D. Young PC
|1266 West Paces Ferry Rd Ste 167, Atlanta, GA 30327
|04/14/2026 — Legal Services
|OCC043577
|Karsiyaka LLC
|1000 Parkwood Cir Ste 900, Atlanta, GA 30339
|04/17/2026 — Business Office
|OCC043571
|KB Waxing Expert
|1851 Wilkenson Crossing, Marietta, GA 30066
|04/16/2026 — Esthetician
|OCC043565
|Kennesaw Mountain Gutters LLC
|1255 Roberts Blvd NW Ste 122, Kennesaw, GA 30144
|04/15/2026 — Gutter Contractor
|OCC043569
|Kinks Salon LLC
|2717 Aruba Dr Ste B, Powder Springs, GA 30127
|04/15/2026 — Beauty Services
|OCC043555
|Local Pros Cleaning
|100 Phoenix Lane Ste 100S, Kennesaw, GA 30144
|04/13/2026 — Janitorial Service
|OCC043554
|Lucky Lany LLC
|1985 Kenwood Rd, Smyrna, GA 30082
|04/13/2026 — Pet Supplies
|OCC043553
|Makayla Demund
|860 Grindstone Dr SW, Marietta, GA 30060
|04/13/2026 — Custom Jewelry
|OCC043564
|Master Turf Inc
|1323 Frey Lake Rd, Kennesaw, GA 30144
|04/15/2026 — Business Office
|OCC043575
|Melancholy Sugar Company
|1750 Shiloh Rd Apt 519, Kennesaw, GA 30144
|04/17/2026 — Cottage Food
|CON001697
|Pope Construction LLC
|1443 New Rosedale Rd NE, Armuchee, GA 30105
|04/13/2026 — Building Contractor
|OCC043560
|Poplar and Post
|2116 Summer Wind Dr SW, Marietta, GA 30064
|04/14/2026 — Marketing Consulting
|CON001699
|Renopro LLC
|1945 First Dr, Marietta, GA 30062
|04/17/2026 — Building Contractor
|OCC043578
|Rooftop Contracting LLC
|2727 Paces Ferry Rd SE Ste 750, Atlanta, GA 30339
|04/16/2026 — Roofing Contractor
|OCC043576
|Roses of Rene’a
|17108 Kensington Point, Stonecrest, GA 30038
|04/17/2026 — Florist
|OCC043572
|Rynolds Home and Property Solutions of Georgia
|2715 Hawk Trace NE, Marietta, GA 30066
|04/16/2026 — Home Inspection
|OCC043562
|Scott Robinson
|6191 Talmadge Run NW, Acworth, GA 30101
|04/14/2026 — Construction Management
|OCC043561
|Sigma Fencing Academy
|2550 Sandy Plains Rd Ste 230, Marietta, GA 30066
|04/14/2026 — Fitness Training
|OCC043547
|Smart Girls Holdings LLC
|1700 Northside Dr PMB 5450 Ste A7, Atlanta, GA 30318
|04/13/2026 — Mail Order
|OCC043556
|Tru Pep Research LLC
|2489 Jewell Dr, Marietta, GA 30066
|04/14/2026 — Research Services
|OCC043566
|Wax, Thread & Scissors
|3869 Annsbury Ct, Lilburn, GA 30047
|04/15/2026 — Beauty Shop
|OCC043558
|Wireless Plus
|2338 Calistoga Ct, Lawrenceville, GA 30043
|04/14/2026 — Electronic Equipment Repair
|OCC043559
|Wireless World
|2338 Calistoga Ct, Lawrenceville, GA 30044
|04/14/2026 — Electronic Equipment Repair
Follow this link to download the original PDF from which the table above was derived. It includes various industry codes (SIC, NAICS) plus parcel and lot information.
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