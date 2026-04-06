What are the risks for inclement weather in Georgia this week?

According to the National Weather Service, the risk of inclement weather this week are low, with heightened fire conditions the main concern.

A Hazardous Weather Outlook for north and central Georgia indicates quiet conditions through tonight and a low risk of widespread hazardous weather through Sunday, though elevated fire weather concerns may develop early to midweek.

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north and central Georgia. .DAY ONE…Today and Tonight… No hazardous weather is expected through tonight. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Tuesday through Sunday… The probability for widespread hazardous weather is low. Hazardous fire weather conditions will be possible across parts

of the area early to middle of this week.

Counties included in the alert