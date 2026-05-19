Cobb Travel & Tourism and City of Smyrna to Host Official Soccer World Record Attempt this June

The City of Smyrna and Cobb Travel & Tourism distributed the following press release:

Soccer fans from across Metro Atlanta are invited to make history as the City of Smyrna and Cobb Travel & Tourism host an official global world record attempt on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at Village Green Park in Smyrna.

As part of an international effort taking place simultaneously in 30 cities around the world, participants of all ages and skill levels will attempt to set a world record by juggling a soccer ball continuously for 10 seconds at the same time. The official program will begin at 11:30 a.m. with the coordinated attempt happening promptly at 12:30 p.m. EDT.

Registration to participate in the official record attempt is $15 per person. Participants must be able to juggle a size 5 soccer ball and are required to bring their own ball to the event. Advance registration is required for all participants.

Spectators are welcome to attend the event free of charge and cheer on participants as we join cities around the globe in celebrating the excitement and unity of the world’s game.

“We are thrilled to partner with the City of Smyrna to bring this exciting international event to Cobb County,” said Holly Quinlan, president and CEO of Cobb Travel & Tourism. “As our community continues to embrace the global energy surrounding international soccer, this world record attempt is a fun and memorable way for fans of all ages to come together, showcase their passion for the sport, and be part of something truly historic.”

The event is part of the growing momentum surrounding international soccer in Cobb County and the greater Atlanta region as excitement builds for major global matches and fan experiences in 2026.

Participants can register at FootballWorldRecord.com.

Fans looking for additional soccer-related events, activities, and visitor information can visit KickItInCobb.com.

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About City of Smyrna

The City of Smyrna was incorporated in 1872, has more than 56,000 residents, and covers approximately 15 sq. miles. With visionary leadership and strong community spirit, Smyrna has become one of the most popular places to reside in Metro Atlanta. The “small town” atmosphere aligned with a progressive approach in city government offers the type of modern lifestyle many seek when deciding where to raise their families.

About Cobb Travel & Tourism

Cobb Travel & Tourism is a 501(c)6 nonprofit organization, working to bring visitors to Cobb County. Cobb Travel & Tourism is the only organization positioned to market Cobb County and its assets as a 365-day destination. As the leading industry in Cobb County, tourism has a significant economic impact.