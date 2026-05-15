K. Lynn Berry appointed Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area superintendent

The Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area will soon have new leadership.

The National Park Service announced Thursday that it had selected K. Lynn Berry for the job of Superintendent. She takes up her new duties in June.

Park Service officials say that Berry is a 16-year agency veteran and currently serves as superintendent of several park service installations in California, including the Eugene O’Neill and John Muir historic sites.

In a news release, Berry said she was looking forward to joining the team here and that the river is a vital resource for communities in the metro area.

She replaces Ann Honious, who retired.

The national recreation area is a 48-mile corridor along the Chattahoochee that is a popular site for various kinds of recreational recreational activities. A portion of it winds through Cobb County, including Cochran Shoals and the West Pallisades.

About the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area

The Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area is a federally protected park unit managed by the National Park Service that preserves and provides public access to a 48-mile stretch of the Chattahoochee River through metro Atlanta. Established by Congress in 1978, the recreation area includes a series of park units stretching from the northern suburbs of Atlanta south toward the city, offering residents and visitors opportunities for outdoor recreation, environmental education, and access to one of the region’s most important natural resources.

The recreation area is known for its wooded trails, river access points, fishing areas, and wildlife habitats. Popular activities include kayaking, canoeing, rafting, hiking, birdwatching, picnicking, and trout fishing. The river corridor also serves as an important ecological refuge within the rapidly developed Atlanta metropolitan region, supporting native plants, birds, fish, and other wildlife.

Several well-known sections of the recreation area include Cochran Shoals, Powers Island, East Palisades, Vickery Creek, and Island Ford, the latter of which serves as the park’s visitor center and headquarters. Trails throughout the park range from easy riverside walks to more rugged hiking routes featuring overlooks, bamboo forests, historic mill ruins, and scenic views of the river.

In addition to recreation, the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area plays an important role in protecting water quality and preserving green space along the Chattahoochee River, which supplies drinking water to much of metro Atlanta. The park regularly hosts educational programs, volunteer events, and conservation initiatives focused on the river and surrounding environment.

More information about the park, trails, permits, and visitor services is available through the official National Park Service page for the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area