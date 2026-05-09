Keep Smyrna Beautiful Updates: “Bring Back the Pollinators” coming to the Smyrna Library

Keep Smyrna Beautiful distributed the following updates:

Smyrna Garden Tour

The 2026 Smyrna Garden Tour was a huge success! We had an average of 345 visitors at each of the 5 homes on the garden and a record turnout at the plant sale. More than 80 volunteers gave over 300 hours on the day of the event! Visit the Keep Smyrna Beautiful Facebook page to see photos from the event.

Bring Back the Pollinators on June 7

Join us in the Smyrna Public Library common room on Sunday, June 7, 2026, from 3pm to 4pm for a presentation from Denise Wilson of the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation. The presentation will focus on Georgia’s native pollinators, how they live, and the threats they face. She will describe four ways that you can help support these important members of our ecosystem. If you want to support pollinators, this event is not to be missed! RSVP here.