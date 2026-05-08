Listen: A Federal Agency Is After Workers’ Health Data, and Critics Are Alarmed

Ten years ago, the Office of Personnel Management suffered one of the biggest government data breaches in history. Now, the agency wants millions of federal workers’ medical records. KFF Health News reporter Amanda Seitz explained why health policy experts aren’t sure OPM can safeguard the data on WAMU’s “Health Hub” on April 29.

Privacy between doctors and patients is protected by law. But the Trump administration is, in effect, trying to peek into the exam room. The Office of Personnel Management is seeking unredacted federal worker health data from insurers. The unusual request, which would give the government detailed personal and health information, alarmed health policy and legal experts, lawmakers, and insurance executives.

KFF Health News Washington health policy reporter Amanda Seitz appeared on WAMU’s Health Hub on April 29 to discuss why the government’s request has many worried about how this personal information would be handled.

Maia Rosenfeld contributed to this report.

KFF Health News is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues and is one of the core operating programs at KFF—an independent source of health policy research, polling, and journalism. Learn more about KFF.

This article first appeared on KFF Health News and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.