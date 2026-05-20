Rundown of primary results for Cobb County seats

By Mark Woolsey

One Cobb commissioner is virtual shoo-in to keep her job while another advances to face a general election opponent.

Incumbent District 1 GOP Commissioner Keli Gambrill easily defeated Clark Hungerford by a 71.70 to 28. 30 percent margin in Tuesday’s primary vote. She was first elected in 2018.

No Democrat filed for the post so the West Cobb representative is effectively unopposed for the November Election.

In Northeast and East Cobb’s District 3, Republican incumbent Joanne K. Birrell scored an impressive primary victory over Chris Wasserman, 72.2 to 27.8 percent She’ll square off against Democrat Kevin Redmon, who was unopposed in the Democratic primary, in the November general election.

In the Democratic primary race for Solicitor General Makia Metzger dispatched Christopher Futch by a 77.5 to 22. 5 percent margin. Metzger will run unopposed in November.

In the Republican race for Cobb County Board of Education District 4, Micheal Garza beat challenger Susan McCartney, 50. 4 percent to 49.6. Garza will face off against incumbent David Chastain in November.In school board district 6, incumbent Nichelle Davis topped Jennifer Susko by a 76.60 to 23.40 margin.