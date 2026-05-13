The Silver Pen award is presented for 2026

By John Kone, Kiwanis Club of Marietta Golden K

The prestigious Silver Pen Award for 2026 was presented in April and May by the Kiwanis Club of Marietta Golden K to five Cobb County elementary school students. The award was presented to the Fourth Grade School Winners from: Acworth, Addison, Powers Ferry, Rocky Mount, and Tritt Elementary schools.

The Silver Pen Award is a writing excellence competition for fourth grade students, begun 30 years ago by Jack Boone as a “Signature Program” of this Club. Since then, it has expanded to become an approved program for Kiwanis Clubs throughout the Georgia District of Kiwanis and available to elementary schools statewide.

The Silver Pen Award Program – Contest Structure and Judging

The students receive a writing assignment prepared by the Kiwanis Club and administered by their teachers. Classroom teachers select the top two in each class. The school administration reviews these and submits the finalist from their school to the Kiwanis Club of Marietta Golden K. A panel of judges from the Club, comprised of professionals and educators, evaluates the entries based on an established set of criteria and selects the “School Winner”.

Recognition and Awards

Winners are normally honored on a live morning broadcasts to the entire student body.

The Award for the winner includes:

A Silver Pen (in a velvet sleeve)

An engraved plaque recognizing the student’s achievement.

A monetary award of 20 uncirculated, one-dollar commemorative dollar coins purchased directly from the U.S. Mint

Silver Pen award presented to 4th grade student Callan Gunn of Rocky Mount ES

L to R: John Kone, Past President Kiwanis Club of Marietta Golden K; Dr Cheri Vaniman, Principal, Rocky Mount ES; Catrina Stewart, Callan’s writing teacher; Philip Gold, President KCMGK; Jim Perry, Past President of KCMGK and SP presenter; Rosie Teague, KCMGK; Paige DeLoach, Callan’s homeroom teacher; Kimberlyn Gunn (mom); Greg Gunn (dad); Dr. Sage Doolittle, Assistant Principal, Rocky Mount ES <> front: Callan Gunn, 2026 Rocky Mount ES Silver Pen Award Winner.

Tritt ES Silver Pen presentation to Liam Irby

L to R: Steven Irby (dad); Ashley Irby (mom); Barry Gardner, Governor, GA District Kiwanis; Philip Gold, President KCMGK; Jim Perry, KCMGK; Karen Carstens, Principal <> front: Liam Irby, SP award winner; Rosie Teague, KCMGK

Jim Perry, Past President of the KCMGK and presenter of the SP awards added this about the presentations this year; “The students also had advice for their fellow learners. When asked if he had anything to share with the Powers Ferry Student Body, Kalid Adem stepped to the mic and said, ‘Follow your dreams!’. At Acworth, I asked Attorney-to-be Kai Sandoval if she would like to share anything, as she works toward her law office in Buckhead. She said, ‘Hard work pays off’. We are reading about and hearing a shift in attitude and maturity that should make all Kiwanians proud!”

GA District Governor of Kiwanis Makes Presentation at Tritt

Members of KCMGK are extremely proud to present the Silver Pen Awards to those Cobb elementary schools that participate, however, history was made in 2026. This is the first time a Georgia District of Kiwanis Governor has attended and made the Silver Pen award presentation, so we whole heartly thank Gov. Barry Gardner (Georgia District of Kiwanis).

Finally, on behalf of the all members of the Kiwanis Club of Marietta Golden K, congratulations to all the Silver Pen Award Winners for 2026.