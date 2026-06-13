Advance voting wraps up for the June 16 primary runoff

By Mark Woolsey

Advance voting has now wrapped up in the lead-up to the June 16 primary runoff next Tuesday.

Totals tabulated through Thursday showed 24, 556 Cobb voters opted to cast their ballots in advance of election day.

The county’s preliminary numbers showed 96.25 percent of the votes came in-person for a total of 23,635. Mail votes totaled 921, or 3.75 percent.

Through Thursday, the East Cobb Government Service Center counted the most votes of any of the early voting locations with 3,533 ballots cast.

The runoff vote across Georgia will determine the final party nominees In a number of federal and state offices. A number of races seeing runoffs are for the most heavyweight posts in state government including Governor, Lt. Governor, Secretary of State and Insurance Commissioner. Residents in portions of Cobb vote in a GOP runoff to determine the nominee for the 11th district U..S. House seat.