Cobb Chamber to Host 2026 Economic Development Summit Focused on International Business, Workforce Development

According to its press release. the Cobb Chamber will host its 2026 Economic Development Summit on Aug. 26 at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, bringing together business leaders, educators, transportation officials and economic development professionals to examine Cobb County’s growing role in the global economy.

The event, presented by Huntington National Bank, is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and will highlight international companies investing and expanding in Cobb County, as well as workforce development initiatives designed to prepare students for careers with globally connected businesses.

Organizers said the summit will focus on how international business activity continues to drive economic growth in Cobb County, including the impact of companies that are onshoring operations and creating new opportunities in the region.

The program also will examine the role transportation and infrastructure investments play in supporting business expansion, workforce access and global connectivity. Discussions are expected to cover regional transportation initiatives, infrastructure planning and strategies that strengthen access to jobs, education and international commerce.

Attendees will hear from industry executives, education leaders, transportation partners and economic development experts on topics including international investment, workforce readiness and the future of global business in Cobb County.

Featured Sessions and Speakers

Global Companies Made in Cobb featuring Cynthia Reichard, executive vice president of Arylessence, and Bert Nappier, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Genuine Parts Company.

featuring Cynthia Reichard, executive vice president of Arylessence, and Bert Nappier, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Genuine Parts Company. Power of International Businesses in Cobb featuring Clarence Penge, president of Heidelberg USA, and Christian Zeigler of Sun-Wa Technos America Inc.

featuring Clarence Penge, president of Heidelberg USA, and Christian Zeigler of Sun-Wa Technos America Inc. Connecting Cobb Throughout the Globe featuring Erick Allen, Cobb County commissioner for District 2; Tracy Styf, executive director of the Town Center Community Improvement District; and Kim Menefee, executive director of the Cumberland Community Improvement District.

featuring Erick Allen, Cobb County commissioner for District 2; Tracy Styf, executive director of the Town Center Community Improvement District; and Kim Menefee, executive director of the Cumberland Community Improvement District. Creating the Workforce for an International Future featuring Dr. Tiffany Barney, executive director of the Cobb Innovation & Technology Academy; Rob Garcia III, CEO of the Marietta College and Career Academy; and Sonya Grant, president and CEO of WorkSource Cobb.

The summit will also showcase how Cobb County is positioning itself as a destination for international investment, advanced industries and workforce excellence.

Registration Information

Registration is open at https://tinyurl.com/2ryfx2dy. Tickets are $80 for Cobb Chamber members and $110 for nonmembers.

The event is sponsored by Huntington National Bank as presenting sponsor and Comcast as lunch sponsor.

Additional sponsors include Atlanta Braves, Chattahoochee Technical College, CDH Partners, Cumberland Community Improvement District, Freeman Mathis & Gary, Georgia Power, JE Dunn, Kennesaw State University, MetroAtlanta Ambulance Service, Town Center Community Improvement District, Wellstar Health System and several other business and community organizations.

For more information about the 2026 Economic Development Summit, contact Stephanie Cox at scox@cobbchamber.org or 770-859-2337.