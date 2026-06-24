Cobb Launches Voter Engagement Survey to Improve Election Information and Voter Education

The Cobb County Elections & Registration department has launched a voter engagement survey and is encouraging all Cobb County residents to participate as part of an effort to strengthen voter education and improve access to election-related information.

The survey supports a goal in the Cobb County Strategic Plan focused on enhancing voter education. Officials said the survey will help the department better understand how residents access information about voter registration, sample ballots, early voting opportunities, election dates and other election resources.

County officials are seeking feedback from a broad range of residents, including those who vote regularly, vote occasionally or simply want to learn more about the election process.

Survey Details

Takes approximately five minutes to complete.

Responses are completely anonymous.

The survey will remain open through July 31, 2026.

Election officials said the information gathered through the survey will help guide future voter outreach and education efforts, ensuring residents have access to the information they need about upcoming elections and voting opportunities in Cobb County.

You can take part in the survey by following this link.

About the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration

On its web page, the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration describes its mission as follows:

“The mission of the Elections Department is to register citizens of Cobb County to vote; to ensure that elections are free, impartial, fair, accurate, convenient and accessible to all voters; to encourage voter participation; to provide excellent customer service to voters, candidates, and the media; and to help the public understand and follow all laws, rules and regulations.

“The Elections Department, with oversight from the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration, enforces strict adherence to all current Federal, State and Local laws as well as to State Election Board Rules concerning registering to vote and voting, and serves all citizens in election related matters.”

The board has five members, with two appointed by the state legislative delegation, one each appointed by the Cobb Democratic and Republican parties, and one appointed by the Chairwoman of the Cobb County Board of Commissioners.

Since both the majority of the legislative delegation and the BOC chairwomanship is Democratic at this time, appointments by Democrats account for four of the five seats.

Here is the current composition of the board:



