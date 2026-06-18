Democrat wins Gwinnett County-based state Senate special election after close call

by Jill Nolin, Georgia Recorder, [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]

June 17, 2026

Democrats pulled off a win in a special election to fill the remainder of a former Democratic state senator’s term in a race that turned out tighter than expected.

Sen. Nabilah Parkes of Duluth stepped down from her seat to focus on a failed run for lieutenant governor earlier this year.

In the run-up to Election Day on Tuesday, Democrats had been alarmed by the strong GOP turnout statewide for the then-unresolved U.S. Senate and governor races, which seemed to give the Republican candidate, real estate broker Aizaz Shaikh, an edge.

But the Democrat in the special election, banker Adrienne White, ended up eking out a win with about 51% of the vote. White said Wednesday that it was “game changing” to have Keisha Lance Bottoms, the Democratic nominee for governor, campaign with her over the weekend.

“I definitely think there’s just a period where we’re resting, we’re not paying attention,” White said. “But when it comes down to the wire, we dial in and we lean in, we lock in, and we win.”

In a statement, Shaikh argued the close race is a sign of Republicans making gains in the Gwinnett County district.

“Last night’s results made one thing clear: Republicans are making significant gains in State Senate District 7, and this race is far from over,” Shaikh said Wednesday. “Thanks to the support of thousands of voters, we’ve continued closing the gap, growing our coalition, and proving that conservative ideas are resonating with more families than ever before.”

Shaikh will face the Democratic nominee for the next full term, state Rep. Ruwa Romman, this November.

Romman credited White’s win to the mobilization and door-knocking that helped White overcome the GOP turnout.

“The general elections will be a much more favorable environment. I look forward to not only holding this seat but flipping others too,” Romman said Wednesday.

Georgia Recorder is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Georgia Recorder maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Jill Nolin for questions: info@georgiarecorder.com.