DHS appears to axe plan to construct immigration detention megacenter in small Georgia town

by Ellie Fivas, Georgia Recorder, [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]

June 18, 2026

After months of tension between the city of Social Circle and the federal government, the city announced in a press release Thursday that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will abandon its plan to convert an industrial warehouse into a 10,000-bed immigration detention center in the rural community.

The department’s apparent decision to discontinue the detention center’s development comes a month after the city of Social Circle, which is about an hour east of Atlanta, filed a lawsuit against DHS, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin and then-acting ICE Director Todd Lyons. According to the complaint, lawyers representing Social Circle called on the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Georgia to halt further action on the detention center construction, citing city infrastructure concerns.

The city attributed the information about the stalled project to “multiple sources within DHS,” which was then confirmed by U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, in their Thursday press release.

An unnamed spokesperson for DHS wrote in a statement to the Georgia Recorder that the agency is “moving swiftly to utilize EXISTING detention space with our state and country partners.” The department did not comment on Social Circle or the apparent cancellation of the federal project.

The warehouse was among several purchased by the federal government as part of the Trump administration’s plans to drastically scale up deportations. With a 10,000-detainee capacity and about 5,000 staff, lawyers said the project would triple the city’s population. The project gained national attention partially because 70% of voters in deep-red Walton County, where Social Circle is located, cast a ballot for President Donald Trump in 2024.

The New York Times reported Thursday that the Trump administration has decided to drop its plans to use warehouses as immigration detention centers and will either sell them or give them to other federal agencies.

In its statement, the city of Social Circle thanked Collins and U.S. Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, who all advocated on the city’s behalf about their concerns.

Collins had been a key mediator between city leaders and the federal government since February, according to the city’s statement. A proponent of hardline immigration policies, Collins supported the federal government’s plan early on, but also sympathized with city leaders’ infrastructure concerns. Collins did not immediately respond to the Recorder’s request for comment Thursday evening.

At a primary election debate in April, Collins reiterated that the town does not have the resources to support the project. Since then, he has won a June runoff election to become the Republican nominee for this year’s U.S. Senate race and will face Democratic incumbent Ossoff in the November general election.

In March, Warnock visited Social Circle to examine the city’s aging water and sewage infrastructure. He and Ossoff both heavily criticized the federal agency for its handling of the community’s concerns and backed a bill that would prevent the department from taking similar steps in other cities.

“I was proud to elevate the concerns of the people of Social Circle and Oakwood over the past four months to pressure the administration to backtrack on their dangerous plans,” Warnock wrote in a Thursday statement. “The people of Social Circle and Oakwood didn’t vote for me, but I still fought for them because I was elected to serve all Georgians.”

In a statement Friday, Ossoff congratulated local officials and the community for their success stopping the project and vowed to “continue fighting alongside Georgia communities against overreach by this Administration.”

“From the beginning, the Social Circle community united against this proposal, which risked overwhelming the city’s infrastructure. This news proves yet again that public pressure and opposition works,” Ossoff said.

For Oakwood, another Georgia town where the federal government hoped to develop a detention center, the future is more unclear. Oakwood City Manager B.R. White told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Thursday that their town leadership has not yet heard from DHS about whether the project in Hall County will continue.

During the project, Social Circle leaders also expressed distress over the loss of property tax revenue. The federal government is not required to pay state or local property taxes. With the project cancelled, the DHS-owned warehouse, which the federal government purchased for about $128 million in February, may now go up for sale.

“Based on the information provided to the City, it is our understanding that the property could be sold if there are no other federal agencies that express interest in the property,” the city wrote in their statement. “The City is hopeful that the property will ultimately return to the local tax base and once again contribute to the economic vitality and long-term success of the Social Circle community.”

June 19, 2026. 11:05 am. This story was updated with additional comment.

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