Flood Watch Remains in Effect Across Metro Atlanta Through Friday Night

Flood Watch remains in effect from 8 a.m. Thursday through late Friday night for a large portion of central and north Georgia, including metro Atlanta. Multiple rounds of heavy rainfall could produce 2 to 4 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts exceeding 5 inches, increasing the risk of flash flooding, rising creeks and streams, and flooding in low-lying and poor-drainage areas.
The National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch alert for north and central Georgia for Thursday, June 18.
Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.
What is in the Hazardous Weather Outlook?
The alert states the following:
…FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH
LATE FRIDAY NIGHT…
- WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
- WHERE…Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, and west central Georgia, including the
following areas, in central Georgia, Baldwin, Bibb, Bleckley,
Butts, Crawford, Crisp, Dooly, Houston, Jasper, Jones, Monroe,
Peach, Pulaski, Putnam, Twiggs and Wilkinson. In east central
Georgia, Greene, Hancock and Washington. In north central Georgia,
Barrow, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth,
Gwinnett, Henry, Morgan, Newton, North Fulton, Rockdale, South
Fulton and Walton. In northeast Georgia, Oconee. In northwest
Georgia, Bartow, Carroll, Haralson, Paulding and Polk. In west
central Georgia, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar,
Macon, Marion, Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Spalding,
Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taylor, Troup, Upson and Webster.
- WHEN…From 8 AM EDT this morning through late Friday night.
- IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
- Multiple rounds of rainfall are expected beginning Thursday
morning through Friday evening. A significantly moist tropical
environment across GA will support high rain rates and increased
chances for flash flooding. Widespread rainfall of 2 to 4 inches
will be possible with locally higher amounts of 5 inches or more.
Urban areas, and areas with poor drainage, will be the most
susceptible to flash flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
Counties included in the alert
- Baldwin
- Barrow
- Bartow
- Bibb
- Bleckley
- Butts
- Carroll
- Chattahoochee
- Cherokee
- Clayton
- Cobb
- Coweta
- Crawford
- Crisp
- DeKalb
- Dooly
- Douglas
- Fayette
- Forsyth
- Greene
- Gwinnett
- Hancock
- Haralson
- Harris
- Heard
- Henry
- Houston
- Jasper
- Jones
- Lamar
- Macon
- Marion
- Meriwether
- Monroe
- Morgan
- Muscogee
- Newton
- North Fulton
- Oconee
- Paulding
- Peach
- Pike
- Polk
- Pulaski
- Putnam
- Rockdale
- Schley
- South Fulton
- Spalding
- Stewart
- Sumter
- Talbot
- Taylor
- Troup
- Twiggs
- Upson
- Walton
- Washington
- Webster
- Wilkinson
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