Georgia voters head back to the polls Tuesday to finish picking primary election winners 

by Ross Williams, Georgia Recorder, [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]

June 15, 2026

Georgians will be returning to their polling places Tuesday to finish the job they started last month of selecting candidates to face off in the Nov. 3 general election.

The first round of voting saw a few decisive victories, but some pretty big races didn’t achieve an outright win, which has meant four more weeks of fierce campaigning.

Voters will have to select a Democratic or Republican ballot and can only vote on candidates from that party and for non-partisan positions like judges. You can also choose a non-partisan ballot, but then you’ll only be able to vote in the non-partisan races.

If you pulled a Democratic or Republican ballot last month, you can only vote in that party’s primary in the runoff, but if you previously chose a non-partisan ballot or if you didn’t vote last month, you can choose either party’s ballot.

Whichever ballot you select in the primary, you can pick and choose candidates from either party in November.

On Election Day, voters can only cast a ballot at their assigned precincts. You can visit the Georgia secretary of state’s “My Voter Page” to view your precinct information and sample ballots. Bring ID to vote.

Here’s a look at which races will be on the ballot. Information on candidates is available at the Georgia Recorder’s Voter Guide.

Republican exclusive races

Two big races on the Republican side have garnered the most attention and dominated Georgia’s airwaves.

Congressman Mike Collins and former University of Tennessee football coach Derek Dooley are competing to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen Jon Ossoff, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.

And businessman Rick Jackson and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones are competing for a shot at becoming Georgia’s next governor. The winner will face former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who cleared the field in the Democratic primary.

Republicans are also set to choose their nominees to lead the state’s public schools and regulate major utilities.

State School Superintendent Richard Woods is hoping to fend off a challenge from Fred “Bubba” Longgrear, an educator and president of the Georgia School Superintendents Association. The winner will face Democratic nominee Lydia Powell.

Two Republicans are hoping to score a seat on the utility-regulating Public Service Commission. Engineer Josh Tolbert and mediator Bobby Mehan are competing for a chance to face Democrat Sheila Edwards. The incumbent, Republican Tricia Pridemore, stepped down to mount an unsuccessful bid for Congress.

Big contests on both ballots

Both major parties have yet to decide who will be their nominees for lieutenant governor and secretary of state.

The lieutenant governor is second-in-command to Georgia’s governor and presides over the state Senate.

On the Democratic side, Sen. Josh McLaurin of Sandy Springs is competing with former Sen. Nabilah Parkes of Duluth. The victor will face one of two Republicans seeking the GOP nomination, Sen. Greg Dolezal of Cumming and former Sen. John Kennedy of Macon.

Voters will also narrow down the candidates for secretary of state, whose duties include overseeing elections and granting business licenses.

Fulton County Commissioner Dana Barrett and former Fulton County Judge Penny Brown Reynolds will be on the Democratic ballot in that race. Republican voters will choose between state Rep. Tim Fleming of Covington and former Democratic DeKalb County state Rep. Vernon Jones.

Democrats look to lead labor, insurance offices

Democratic voters will also be asked to weigh in on who should be the next to lead the state’s Labor Department and Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner, which is responsible for regulating the state’s insurance industry and ensuring fire safety.

Nikki Porcher, an Air Force veteran and nonprofit founder, will face community organizer and business owner Michelle “Michi” Sánchez for a chance to challenge Republican Labor Commissioner Bárbara Rivera Holmes in November.

And in the race for insurance commissioner, insurance agent DeAndre Mathis will square off with former state lawmaker and ex-Atlanta City Councilwoman Keisha Sean Waites for a chance to challenge incumbent GOP Commissioner John King.

Georgia Recorder is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Georgia Recorder maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Jill Nolin for questions: info@georgiarecorder.com.