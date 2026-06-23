How much do you know about Chattahoochee Technical College? take the quiz and find out

By Larry Felton Johnson

Technical colleges are a critical part of workplace development, and Cobb County is the founding home of a complex of technical colleges that now spans multiple counties: Chattahoochee Technical College.

But how much do you know about it?

The quiz below (with links to where you can find the answers) has a few questions to test your knowledge of this major research university in Cobb County.

The Cobb County Courier Quiz is a regular feature designed to help readers learn more about Cobb County — its history, local government, and the issues shaping daily life here.

We publish quizzes nearly every day.

This quiz is meant to be fun and educational, not a test. Looking up answers online or in other sources is encouraged, not discouraged. If you already know the answers, great. If you don’t, that’s the point — the quiz is designed to spark curiosity and help readers better understand the county where they live. Links to source material and background information are provided below each quiz so readers can learn more.

If you’d like the quiz every day, you can subscribe to the Cobb County Courier newsletter using the link below. It’s free and includes a roundup of the latest local news, plus the daily version of the quiz.

https://dashboard.mailerlite.com/forms/1158566/141990505995043955/share

Have fun!

1. In what year was Chattahoochee Technical College originally established? 1958 1963 1972 1988 2. How many campuses does Chattahoochee Technical College operate across its service area? 5 7 9 12 3. Which of the following counties is part of Chattahoochee Technical College's six-county service area? Fulton County Dekalb County Gwinnett County Pickens County 4. Which of the following academic programs is offered by Chattahoochee Technical College? Brewing and Fermentation Production Technology Marine Biology Architecture Veterinary Medicine 5. Who is the president of Chattahoochee Technical College? Ron Newcomb Kathy Schwaig Heather Pence Blake R. Van Leer Loading... Loading...



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