How much do you know about Cobb County’s SPLOST (Part 1)? take the quiz and find out

By Larry Felton Johnson

Voters in Cobb County will have a new SPLOST on the ballot.

Here’s a quiz that focuses on the existing, 2022 SPLOST. The answer key to this quiz is a bit unusual in that all the questions come from the same web page.

Like a few other quiz topics we’ve covered lately, there are enough potential quiz questions to populate several quizzes, so we’re designating this one “Part 1,” and will run other quizzes about SPLOST later, at least one of which will focus on the upcoming 2028 SPLOST vote in November.

The Cobb County Courier Quiz is a regular feature designed to help readers learn more about Cobb County — its history, local government, and the issues shaping daily life here.

We publish quizzes nearly every day.

This quiz is meant to be fun and educational, not just a test of your current knowledge. Looking up answers online or in other sources is encouraged, not discouraged. If you already know the answers, great. If you don’t, that’s the point — the quiz is designed to spark curiosity and help readers better understand the county where they live. Links to source material and background information are provided below each quiz so readers can learn more.

If you’d like to be reminded of the quiz every day, you can subscribe to the Cobb County Courier newsletter using the link below. It’s free and includes a roundup of the latest local news, plus the daily version of the quiz.

https://dashboard.mailerlite.com/forms/1158566/141990505995043955/share

Have fun!

1. What does the acronym SPLOST stand for? State Public Land and Operations Sales Tax Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax Special Projects Local Operating Service Tax State Property and Local Option Support Tax 2. How long does a Cobb County SPLOST program typically remain in effect after voter approval? Two years Four years Six years Ten years 3. Which of the following is specifically included in Cobb County's voter-approved 2022 SPLOST project list? Construction of a new county airport A new animal shelter Expansion of MARTA rail service A new professional sports stadium 4. According to Cobb County's 2022 SPLOST information, which category receives a significant share of funding because deteriorating infrastructure conditions could become much more expensive to repair later? Public art installations Road resurfacing and transportation improvements Tourism marketing Affordable housing development 5. Besides county transportation and public safety projects, the 2022 Cobb County SPLOST also provides funding for which of the following? Projects in Cobb County's cities Georgia state highway patrol operations Federal courthouse construction Private commercial development grants Loading... Loading...



Question 1

Question 2

Question 3

Question 4

Question 5