Over the decades since its founding in the 1960s, Kennesaw State grew from a small community college to one of Georgia’s major research institutions.



But how much do you really know about it?



KSU’s history and current life could provide enough Q&A materials for a hundred quizzes, but I’m going to start small, with this five-question quiz, and create more quizzes about the university in the future.



We’ve posted a quiz to test your knowledge of KSU, along with a section of links where you can find the answers to the quiz, and learn more about the topics in the questions.

If you enjoy this quiz, you should subscribe to the Cobb Courier’s free daily newsletter, where you get not only additional short daily quizzes Monday through Thursday, but links to articles from the Cobb County Courier and other news sources.

Follow this link to subscribe to the free daily newsletter, and learn more about your county!

1. What is the primary performance venue for Kennesaw State University's Bailey School of Music? Stillwell Theater Convocation Center Dr. Bobbie Bailey & Family Performance Center Joe Mack Wilson Center 2. What is the name of Kennesaw State University's football stadium? Bobby Dodd Stadium Center Parc Stadium Sanford Stadium Fifth Third Stadium 3. The Museum of History and Holocaust Education at KSU focuses primarily on which historical subjects? The American Civil War and Reconstruction World War II and the Holocaust Ancient Greece and Rome Georgia Colonial History 4. What is the official name of Kennesaw State University's art museum? High Museum of Art Booth Western Art Museum Bernard A. Zuckerman Museum of Art Marietta Art Center 5. The KSU Marietta Campus traces its heritage to which former institution? West Georgia Technical College Georgia State University Southern Polytechnic State University . North Georgia College Loading... Loading...



Answer Key to the Questions

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Question 5