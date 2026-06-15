Over the decades since its founding in the 1960s, Kennesaw State grew from a small community college to one of Georgia’s major research institutions.
But how much do you really know about it?
KSU’s history and current life could provide enough Q&A materials for a hundred quizzes, but I’m going to start small, with this five-question quiz, and create more quizzes about the university in the future.
We’ve posted a quiz to test your knowledge of KSU, along with a section of links where you can find the answers to the quiz, and learn more about the topics in the questions.
If you enjoy this quiz, you should subscribe to the Cobb Courier’s free daily newsletter, where you get not only additional short daily quizzes Monday through Thursday, but links to articles from the Cobb County Courier and other news sources.
Follow this link to subscribe to the free daily newsletter, and learn more about your county!
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