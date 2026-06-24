How much do you know about the City of Mableton (Part 1)? take the quiz and find out

By Larry Felton Johnson

Mableton is the newest city in Cobb County.

But how much do you know about it?

Like a few other quiz topics there are enough potential quiz questions to populate several quizzes, so we’re designating this one “Part 1,” and will run other quizzes about the city later.

The quiz below (with links to where you can find the answers) has a few questions to test your knowledge of this major research university in Cobb County.

The Cobb County Courier Quiz is a regular feature designed to help readers learn more about Cobb County — its history, local government, and the issues shaping daily life here.

We publish quizzes nearly every day.

This quiz is meant to be fun and educational, not a test. Looking up answers online or in other sources is encouraged, not discouraged. If you already know the answers, great. If you don’t, that’s the point — the quiz is designed to spark curiosity and help readers better understand the county where they live. Links to source material and background information are provided below each quiz so readers can learn more.

If you’d like the quiz every day, you can subscribe to the Cobb County Courier newsletter using the link below. It’s free and includes a roundup of the latest local news, plus the daily version of the quiz.

https://dashboard.mailerlite.com/forms/1158566/141990505995043955/share

Have fun!

1. In what year did voters approve the referendum to incorporate Mableton as a city? 2000 2010 2022 2024 2. What distinction does Mableton hold within Cobb County? It is the county seat It is the oldest city in the county It is the smallest city in the county It is the largest city in the county by population 3. Who was elected as Mableton’s first mayor after the city’s incorporation? Lisa Cupid Michael Owens David Wilkerson Erica Thomas 4. Mableton was previously incorporated as a city before its modern incorporation. During which years did that earlier city exist? 1890–1900 1905–1910 1912–1916 1920–1930 5. Which major amusement park is located within the City of Mableton? Stone Mountain Park Which major amusement park is located within the City of Mableton? Wild Adventures Fun Spot America Atlanta Loading... Loading...



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Question 5