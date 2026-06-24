How much do you know about the City of Mableton (Part 1)? take the quiz and find out

By Larry Felton Johnson
Mableton is the newest city in Cobb County.
But how much do you know about it?
Like a few other quiz topics there are enough potential quiz questions to populate several quizzes, so we’re designating this one “Part 1,” and will run other quizzes about the city later.
The quiz below (with links to where you can find the answers) has a few questions to test your knowledge of this major research university in Cobb County.
The Cobb County Courier Quiz is a regular feature designed to help readers learn more about Cobb County — its history, local government, and the issues shaping daily life here.
We publish quizzes nearly every day.
This quiz is meant to be fun and educational, not a test. Looking up answers online or in other sources is encouraged, not discouraged. If you already know the answers, great. If you don’t, that’s the point — the quiz is designed to spark curiosity and help readers better understand the county where they live. Links to source material and background information are provided below each quiz so readers can learn more.
If you’d like the quiz every day, you can subscribe to the Cobb County Courier newsletter using the link below. It’s free and includes a roundup of the latest local news, plus the daily version of the quiz.
https://dashboard.mailerlite.com/forms/1158566/141990505995043955/share
Have fun!
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