How much do you know about the performing arts scene in Cobb County? take Part 1 of our quiz and find out

By Larry Felton Johnson

There are many venues to see live performances in Cobb County, and wherever you live in the county you are almost certain to be reasonably near one. The type of performances range from music, to drama, to opera and ballet.

Here’s a Part 1 of what will be a series of quizzes about the performing arts in the county.

The Cobb County Courier Quiz is a regular feature designed to help readers learn more about Cobb County — its history, local government, and the issues shaping daily life here.

We publish quizzes nearly every day.

This quiz is meant to be fun and educational, not just a test of your current knowledge. Looking up answers online or in other sources is encouraged, not discouraged. If you already know the answers, great. If you don’t, that’s the point — the quiz is designed to spark curiosity and help readers better understand the county where they live. Links to source material and background information are provided below each quiz so readers can learn more.

If you’d like to be reminded of the quiz every day, you can subscribe to the Cobb County Courier newsletter using the link below. It’s free and includes a roundup of the latest local news, plus the daily version of the quiz.

https://dashboard.mailerlite.com/forms/1158566/141990505995043955/share

Have fun!

1. Which venue is home to the resident companies Atlanta Ballet and Atlanta Opera? Jennie T. Anderson Theatre Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre 2. Which Cobb County School District high school offers a specialized Center for the Performing Arts with emphasis areas including voice, drama, and dance? Walton High School Lassiter High School Pebblebrook High School Wheeler High School 3. Which organization serves as the educational outreach arm of the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre and administers the Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards (the Shuler Awards)? South Cobb Arts Alliance ArtsBridge Foundation Georgia Council for the Arts Friends of the Strand 4. Which Cobb County venue is located within the Cobb Civic Center Complex alongside Hudgins Hall? Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre Jennie T. Anderson Theatre Stillwell Theater 5. Which performing arts venue is described by Cobb County as the first major performing arts facility built in metro Atlanta in five decades? Jennie T. Anderson Theatre Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre Loading... Loading...



Question 1

Question 2

Question 3

Question 4

Question 5