With July 1 deadline looming, lawmakers puzzle over what to do about Georgia’s election system

by Maya Homan, Georgia Recorder, [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]

June 17, 2026

Georgia’s special legislative session starts Wednesday, and while partisan fights about redistricting are likely to dominate and attract daily protests, there is one issue that legislators must come to an agreement on: What to do about Georgia’s election system.

The state’s current election equipment uses QR codes to count ballots, but has faced criticism from cybersecurity experts and proponents of hand-marked paper ballots, who say that ballots should be counted based on text that can be deciphered by humans.

Under a state law passed in 2024, QR codes cannot be used to tally election results starting in July, but Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told lawmakers that changing systems would require about $66 million in state funds to purchase new equipment. During both the 2025 and 2026 legislative sessions, lawmakers adjourned without appropriating the funds necessary to make the switch.

An alternate proposal that would extend the deadline for new equipment until 2028 was unveiled in March and passed the House on the final day of the 2026 legislative session. However, it didn’t come up for a vote in the Senate this year, leaving a longstanding stalemate over the future of Georgia’s election system unresolved.

The looming deadline to remove the QR code from Georgia’s ballots is what originally opened the door to a special session. But when Gov. Brian Kemp issued his proclamation in May calling for the session, he also raised the stakes when he included redistricting on the agenda in the wake of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that diluted a key provision of the Voting Rights Act. He has since added additional business, such as local property tax referendums.

Further complicating the ballot issue is an ongoing feud between the secretary of state’s office, which oversees elections throughout the state, and the State Election Board, which is tasked with drafting rules to ensure that elections run smoothly. Earlier this month, the board passed a resolution allowing counties to implement hand-marked paper ballots for the 2026 general election, contradicting guidelines from the secretary of state’s office that counties must continue using Georgia’s current voting machines.

But as legislators prepare to head back into special session, key players appear to be weighing their options still.

Moultrie Republican Sen. Sam Watson, who chairs the Senate committee that handles election-related bills, said in an interview Friday that he hasn’t made up his mind yet about potential solutions.

“Honestly, I really don’t have an opinion at this point,” he said.

But Rep. Victor Anderson, a Cornelia Republican who chairs the House Governmental Affairs Committee, said there is work underway to draft a bill that would appeal to lawmakers in both chambers. Though the eventual goal is to switch to hand-marked paper ballots, he said, that kind of systemic change will likely have to wait until after the midterms.

“We pushed ourselves too tight to this July 1 deadline, too close to the November election, and now to the July 28 special election for conditional Congressional District 13,” he said. “So, there’s very few options that are viable at this point, regardless of what a handful of people are talking about.”

But even within the GOP, there is not necessarily a consensus on what the best move is. Covington Rep. Tim Fleming, who is also the Republican nominee in the race to become the next secretary of state, said he supported activating the state’s emergency backup ballot procedures to ensure that QR codes were not in use during November’s general election.

“I hate that we’re having to come back to special session to solve this, but I believe we have to remove the QR code off of the ballot to come in compliance with SB 189,” Fleming said shortly after the Atlanta Press Club’s runoff debate against fellow Republican Vernon Jones.

Democratic Secretary of State nominee Penny Brown Reynolds has taken the opposite stance, calling on lawmakers to push back the deadline for removing QR codes from Georgia’s ballot.

“Even with full funding, it is not realistic to expect full implementation between July and a November general election without creating significant risk to accuracy, consistency and public confidence,” Brown Reynolds told the Georgia Recorder in May.

Senate Minority Leader Harold Jones, an Augusta Democrat, said he wasn’t sure what ideas legislators would be introducing, but agreed that it is likely too late for Georgia to switch voting systems ahead of the general election.

“It’s a difficult transition to make,” Jones said Monday. “It’s going to be less than 180 days until the election, so that just is not feasible.”

House Minority Leader Carolyn Hugley called the QR code issue a “manufactured issue,” and said Republicans were the ones who would have to come up with a solution.

“They will have to determine how they want to [solve] the problem that they created,” Hugley said.

Georgia Recorder is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Georgia Recorder maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Jill Nolin for questions: info@georgiarecorder.com.