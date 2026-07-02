A sweaty Fourth of July ahead for the US as extreme heat descends on 20 states

by Sam Gauntt, Georgia Recorder, [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]

July 2, 2026

WASHINGTON — As outdoor celebrations and events marking the nation’s 250th anniversary and the World Cup reach their peak, local officials across the country are urging caution amid a heat wave blanketing many East Coast and Midwestern states.

The National Weather Service has issued an extreme heat warning for parts of about 20 states, including for the entirety of Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. In a warning issued early Wednesday, the weather service advised that temperatures will be in the upper 90s through the weekend, with many locations reaching highs of well over 100 degrees.

It estimated that the peak heat index will reach up to 115 degrees in some areas across the Mississippi Valley and Northeast. As a heat wave envelops the nation, attendees at the Great American State Fair in Washington, D.C. find shade under large umbrellas at the FIFA Fan Zone on the National Mall on June 30, 2026. (Photo by Sam Gauntt/States Newsroom)

The weather service warned that these temperatures, and the lack of relief even at night, will pose a serious risk of heat-related illness. Those with pre-existing conditions or who do not have immediate access to air conditioning will be especially vulnerable.

According to Jessica Lee, services coordinator at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Weather Prediction Center, more than 200 million people live in an area that is currently under an extreme heat warning, an extreme heat watch or a heat advisory.

“For many areas, this heat wave brings the hottest temperatures so far this season, which can be particularly dangerous because people have not yet acclimated to this intense heat,” Lee said in a statement to States Newsroom.

Lee added that the extreme heat will begin to decrease later this weekend and early next week, with temperatures expected to return to more seasonable levels.

States issue warnings

Many states have issued their own warnings to residents, including locations of cooling centers and other resources to help residents avoid heat-related illness.

This week’s extreme temperatures are only adding to other serious weather conditions.

In Kentucky, the heat wave is complicating repair and recovery efforts after the state was rocked by serious floods over the weekend.

Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency, and warned residents on Tuesday to take precautions, including finding cooling centers, hydrating and wearing light clothing.

A sweltering 250th birthday

The heat wave comes amid some of the largest outdoor celebrations of the year.

Large-scale festivities are planned to celebrate the nation’s 250th anniversary, including a multi-week state fair in Washington, D.C. and scores of fireworks displays across the country. Also bringing out crowds is the World Cup, which is hosting matches in 11 U.S. cities.

Amanda Reinhart, a meteorologist in NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center, said that the heat wave’s threat is amplified with many travelers from across the country and world who are not acclimated to the current levels of heat

Joel Myers, the founder and executive chair of the forecasting service AccuWeather, released a public statement Wednesday, warning that the risks of exposure to prolonged extreme heat can be deadly. It is especially worrisome for those without air conditioning or other ways to cool down, he said.

“The real danger we are concerned about is what occurs when you string together several days in a row of extreme heat,” Myers said in the statement. “The more days the heat wave goes on, between the high temperatures and extremely warm nights, the more harmful it is to the body. It puts more stress on the body.”

How to stay safe

While the high heat this week poses a public health risk, officials shared steps to take to stay safe.

Reinhart said in a statement Wednesday that though everyone can be impacted by heat, the most at-risk groups include young children, adults 65 and older, pregnant women, people with disabilities and individuals with chronic health conditions.

To stay safe, Reinhart recommended drinking plenty of fluids throughout the day, and not to wait until you feel thirsty. She said to avoid alcohol, caffeine and sugary drinks, which accelerate dehydration.

She also said to wear lightweight, loose-fitting and light-colored clothing, and to use hats and sunscreen to protect your skin.

To cool down, she recommended using misting fans, ice towels or cool damp cloths on the neck, underarms and forehead, which can help lower core body temperature.

Finally, Reinhart advised those outdoors to avoid sitting directly on metal or plastic seats for extended periods, find shade whenever possible and to monitor yourself and those around you for signs of heat stroke.

“While extreme heat is dangerous, heat-related illnesses are preventable,” she said in the statement.

Georgia Recorder is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Georgia Recorder maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Jill Nolin for questions: info@georgiarecorder.com.