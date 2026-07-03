Cobb police investigate fatal motorcycle crash on Veterans Memorial Highway

[ The Cobb County Courier has a policy of withholding the names of survivors involved in traffic incidents that are still under investigation]

A 23-year-old Powder Springs motorcyclist was killed Wednesday evening after his motorcycle collided with an SUV entering Veterans Memorial Highway in Mableton, according to the Cobb County Police Department.

The crash occurred about 6:32 p.m. in front of 1130 Veterans Memorial Highway (U.S. 78), where investigators said Egarnoise Evans was traveling west on a 2019 Kawasaki ZX636 motorcycle as the driver of a 2018 Kia Sportage attempted to make a left turn onto the highway from a parking lot.

According to the preliminary investigation, the Kia entered the motorcycle’s path, and the motorcycle struck the driver’s side of the SUV. Evans was thrown from the motorcycle and came to rest in the westbound lanes. The motorcycle and Kia also came to rest on the roadway after the collision.

Evans was pronounced dead at the scene by the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office. Police said his next of kin has been notified.

The 75-year-old driver of the Kia was taken by ambulance to Wellstar Cobb Medical Center with minor injuries.

The Cobb County Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact the STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”

The STEP Unit is commanded by Lieutenant Lane Johnson.