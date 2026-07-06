Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from June 26 to July 2

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

CENTER STREET TAVERN

4381 CENTER ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-5431

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000184

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-02-2026

BOJANGLES #1264

1183 FRANKLIN GTWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8956

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002745

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 07-02-2026

FRESH TO ORDER

1333 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-2783

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002134

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 07-02-2026

CUE’S BILLIARDS

3372 CANTON RD STE 140 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3113

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000487

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 07-02-2026

FISH THYME RESTAURANT & BAR

3979 S MAIN ST STE 100 ACWORTH, GA 30101-5670

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000110

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 07-02-2026

PANDA EXPRESS #1122

2654 SPRING RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3004

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-15740

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 07-02-2026

PHO 24

2420 ATLANTA RD SE STE 100-200 SMYRNA, GA 30080-2013

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004067

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 07-02-2026

TOUCHDOWN WINGS

3721 NEW MACLAND RD STE 100 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2088

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006020

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 07-02-2026

GRAND SLAM PIZZA OF KENNESAW

2950 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY STE 105 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4818

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006803

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-02-2026

!!DUMPLING CROWN

4924 S COBB RD SE STE D & E SMYRNA, GA 30080-7111

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007650

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 07-02-2026

HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS ATLANTA NW GALLERIA AREA – FOOD

2855 SPRING HILL PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3002

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000528

Last Inspection Score: 63

Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2026

RC’S SOUTHERN COOKING

1516 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-3670

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000249

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2026

PEACE CAFE

3805 CANTON PL NW BLDG 3000 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1807

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000300

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2026

DOUBLETREE SUITES – ATLANTA GALLERIA – FOOD

2780 WINDY RIDGE PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3039

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001910

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2026

MR. WONTON

3595 CANTON RD STE 328 MARIETTA, GA 30066-2689

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001323

Last Inspection Score: 79

Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2026

RENAISSANCE ATLANTA WAVERLY HOTEL – BANQUET KITCHEN

2450 GALLERIA PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3130

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4518

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2026

RENAISSANCE ATLANTA WAVERLY HOTEL – MAIN KITCHEN

2450 GALLERIA PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3130

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4520

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2026

LAS TORTAS LOCAS #2

749 ROSWELL ST NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2134

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003109

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2026

OKINAWA HIBACHI AND SUSHI RESTAURANT

1605 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 120 AUSTELL, GA 30106

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003171

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2026

BAD DADDY’S BURGER BAR

2995 ATLANTA RD SE STE 300 SMYRNA, GA 30080-3654

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003307

Last Inspection Score: 73

Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2026

ATL FUSION BBQ

3801 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003573

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2026

MOE’S SOUTHWEST GRILL #348

3155 COBB PKWY SE STE 120 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5535

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004204

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2026

CALENTANO 1

1690 POWDER SPRINGS RD STE 214 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4866

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005246

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2026

PAIGE’S BISTRO

2523 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-3541

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005374

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2026

!!ZAXBYS

3160 ACWORTH FOREST DR NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4217

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007615

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2026

!!HENDERSONS TREAT

2768 BROAD ST STE B AUSTELL, GA 30106-3233

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007641

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2026

WELLSTAR COBBUCINA CAFE

3950 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-1121

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001120

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2026

DAVE POE’S BBQ

660 WHITLOCK AVE NW STE B MARIETTA, GA 30064-3174

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-18843C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2026

WELLSTAR COBB HOSPITAL MAIN CAFETERIA

3950 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-1121

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4760

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2026

GOVERNORS GUN CLUB

1005 COBB PLACE BLVD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-3672

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003332

Last Inspection Score: 72

Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2026

SHISH KABOB MEDITERRANEAN GRILL

2060 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 280 MARIETTA, GA 30068-3388

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005681

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2026

TALK OF THE TOWN CATERING AND SPECIAL EVENTS

2469 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-5376

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005811

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2026

GREENWOOD PLACE

1160 WHITLOCK AVE NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-1933

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006206

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2026

WINGSTOP

1680 EAST-WEST CONNECTOR STE 180 AUSTELL, GA 30106

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006291

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2026

IKES CAFE AND GRILL

724 CHEROKEE ST NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-7253

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007147

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2026

EL VELERO MEXICAN RESTAURANT

768 SANDTOWN RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-3046

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007244

Last Inspection Score: 63

Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2026

CRISPINA RISTORANTE AND PIZZERIA

3155 COBB PKWY SE STE 130 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5535

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007264

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2026

BEYOND JUICERY & EATERY

4101 ROSWELL RD STE 901 MARIETTA, GA 30062-6202

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007296

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2026

STARBUCKS COFFEE #18951

30 WHITLOCK AVE NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-2351

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000890

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2026

MAIN EVENT

3101 COBB PKWY SE STE 104 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3497

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001325

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2026

MOE’S SOUTHWEST GRILL

2840 ATLANTA RD SE STE A SMYRNA, GA 30080-3696

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-23245C

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2026

A TOWN WINGS

3999 AUSTELL RD STE 1001 AUSTELL, GA 30106-1162

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-27294

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2026

VIVA MEXICO MEXICAN RESTAURANT

1115 POWDER SPRINGS ST STE S MARIETTA, GA 30064-5268

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-3782

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2026

MABLETON BANQUET HALL

6116 MABLETON PKWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126-4300

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-12595

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2026

CHILI’S GRILL & BAR #636

4145 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-8200

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5719

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2026

LA PARRILLA MEXICAN RESTAURANT #1

29 S MARIETTA PKWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30060-3288

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-3588

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2026

WAFFLE HOUSE #853

5602 MABLETON PKWY MABLETON, GA 30126

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-3191

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2026

CREATWOOD TAVERN

1090 WINDY HILL RD STE 300 SMYRNA, GA 30080-2021

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002207

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2026

THUMBS UP DINER

2615 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 100 AUSTELL, GA 30106

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004062

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2026

TROPICAL SMOOTHIE CAFE

2960 SHALLOWFORD RD STE 102 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3012

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004725

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2026

SHERATON SUITES GALLERIA ATLANTA – FOOD

2844 COBB PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3113

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005625

Last Inspection Score: 73

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2026

DOUCEUR DE FRANCE

277 S MARIETTA PKWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-3293

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005716

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2026

DELI & GRILL BRAZILIAN BAKERY

2610 DELK RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8839

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006261

Last Inspection Score: 63

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2026

WOK GO

3509 BAKER RD STE 402 ACWORTH, GA 30101

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006640

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2026

MCDONALDS

645 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30062-9220

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006752

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2026

DQ GRILL AND CHILL

4958 COWAN RD ACWORTH, GA 30101-5104

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007206

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2026

INDIAN HILLS COUNTRY CLUB – POOL SNACK BAR

4001 CLUBLAND DR MARIETTA, GA 30068

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-23395C

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2026

LUIS’ CAFE ATLANTA

833 CAMPBELL HILL ST NW STE 105 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1135

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001942

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2026

INDIAN HILLS COUNTRY CLUB – FOOD

4001 CLUBLAND DR MARIETTA, GA 30068

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-262C

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2026

WILLIE B’S SISTERS SOUTHERN CUISINE – BASE

6041 MABLETON PKWY SW STE 142 MABLETON, GA 30126-3478

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004418

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2026

NEWK’S EATERY

1405 SPRING RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004807

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2026

GRITS AND EGGS BREAKFAST KITCHEN

3205 CUMBERLAND BLVD SE STE 105 ATLANTA, GA 30339-4366

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004960

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2026

WILLIE B’S SISTERS SOUTHERN CUISINE – TRUCK #2 MOBILE

6041 MABLETON PKWY SW STE 142 MABLETON, GA 30126-3478

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005483

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2026

WILLIE B’S SISTERS SOUTHERN CUISINE

6041 MABLETON PKWY SW STE 142 MABLETON, GA 30126-3478

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005484

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2026

FIREHOUSE SUBS WEST COBB

2500 DALLAS HWY SW STE 650 MARIETTA, GA 30064-7504

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005725

Last Inspection Score: 75

Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2026

!!WINGSTOP