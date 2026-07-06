Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from June 26 to July 2

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
CENTER STREET TAVERN
- 4381 CENTER ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-5431
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000184
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-02-2026
BOJANGLES #1264
- 1183 FRANKLIN GTWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8956
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002745
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 07-02-2026
FRESH TO ORDER
- 1333 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-2783
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002134
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 07-02-2026
CUE’S BILLIARDS
- 3372 CANTON RD STE 140 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3113
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000487
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 07-02-2026
FISH THYME RESTAURANT & BAR
- 3979 S MAIN ST STE 100 ACWORTH, GA 30101-5670
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000110
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 07-02-2026
PANDA EXPRESS #1122
- 2654 SPRING RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3004
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-15740
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 07-02-2026
PHO 24
- 2420 ATLANTA RD SE STE 100-200 SMYRNA, GA 30080-2013
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004067
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 07-02-2026
TOUCHDOWN WINGS
- 3721 NEW MACLAND RD STE 100 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2088
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006020
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 07-02-2026
GRAND SLAM PIZZA OF KENNESAW
- 2950 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY STE 105 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4818
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006803
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 07-02-2026
!!DUMPLING CROWN
- 4924 S COBB RD SE STE D & E SMYRNA, GA 30080-7111
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007650
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 07-02-2026
HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS ATLANTA NW GALLERIA AREA – FOOD
- 2855 SPRING HILL PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3002
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000528
- Last Inspection Score: 63
- Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2026
RC’S SOUTHERN COOKING
- 1516 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-3670
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000249
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2026
PEACE CAFE
- 3805 CANTON PL NW BLDG 3000 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1807
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000300
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2026
DOUBLETREE SUITES – ATLANTA GALLERIA – FOOD
- 2780 WINDY RIDGE PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3039
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001910
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2026
MR. WONTON
- 3595 CANTON RD STE 328 MARIETTA, GA 30066-2689
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001323
- Last Inspection Score: 79
- Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2026
RENAISSANCE ATLANTA WAVERLY HOTEL – BANQUET KITCHEN
- 2450 GALLERIA PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3130
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4518
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2026
RENAISSANCE ATLANTA WAVERLY HOTEL – MAIN KITCHEN
- 2450 GALLERIA PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3130
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4520
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2026
LAS TORTAS LOCAS #2
- 749 ROSWELL ST NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2134
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003109
- Last Inspection Score: 98
- Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2026
OKINAWA HIBACHI AND SUSHI RESTAURANT
- 1605 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 120 AUSTELL, GA 30106
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003171
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2026
BAD DADDY’S BURGER BAR
- 2995 ATLANTA RD SE STE 300 SMYRNA, GA 30080-3654
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003307
- Last Inspection Score: 73
- Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2026
ATL FUSION BBQ
- 3801 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003573
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2026
MOE’S SOUTHWEST GRILL #348
- 3155 COBB PKWY SE STE 120 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5535
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004204
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2026
CALENTANO 1
- 1690 POWDER SPRINGS RD STE 214 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4866
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005246
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2026
PAIGE’S BISTRO
- 2523 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-3541
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005374
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2026
!!ZAXBYS
- 3160 ACWORTH FOREST DR NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4217
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007615
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2026
!!HENDERSONS TREAT
- 2768 BROAD ST STE B AUSTELL, GA 30106-3233
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007641
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2026
WELLSTAR COBBUCINA CAFE
- 3950 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-1121
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001120
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2026
DAVE POE’S BBQ
- 660 WHITLOCK AVE NW STE B MARIETTA, GA 30064-3174
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-18843C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2026
WELLSTAR COBB HOSPITAL MAIN CAFETERIA
- 3950 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-1121
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4760
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2026
GOVERNORS GUN CLUB
- 1005 COBB PLACE BLVD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-3672
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003332
- Last Inspection Score: 72
- Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2026
SHISH KABOB MEDITERRANEAN GRILL
- 2060 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 280 MARIETTA, GA 30068-3388
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005681
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2026
TALK OF THE TOWN CATERING AND SPECIAL EVENTS
- 2469 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-5376
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005811
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2026
GREENWOOD PLACE
- 1160 WHITLOCK AVE NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-1933
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006206
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2026
WINGSTOP
- 1680 EAST-WEST CONNECTOR STE 180 AUSTELL, GA 30106
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006291
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2026
IKES CAFE AND GRILL
- 724 CHEROKEE ST NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-7253
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007147
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2026
EL VELERO MEXICAN RESTAURANT
- 768 SANDTOWN RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-3046
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007244
- Last Inspection Score: 63
- Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2026
CRISPINA RISTORANTE AND PIZZERIA
- 3155 COBB PKWY SE STE 130 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5535
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007264
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2026
BEYOND JUICERY & EATERY
- 4101 ROSWELL RD STE 901 MARIETTA, GA 30062-6202
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007296
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2026
STARBUCKS COFFEE #18951
- 30 WHITLOCK AVE NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-2351
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000890
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2026
MAIN EVENT
- 3101 COBB PKWY SE STE 104 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3497
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001325
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2026
MOE’S SOUTHWEST GRILL
- 2840 ATLANTA RD SE STE A SMYRNA, GA 30080-3696
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-23245C
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2026
A TOWN WINGS
- 3999 AUSTELL RD STE 1001 AUSTELL, GA 30106-1162
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-27294
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2026
VIVA MEXICO MEXICAN RESTAURANT
- 1115 POWDER SPRINGS ST STE S MARIETTA, GA 30064-5268
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-3782
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2026
MABLETON BANQUET HALL
- 6116 MABLETON PKWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126-4300
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-12595
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2026
CHILI’S GRILL & BAR #636
- 4145 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-8200
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-5719
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2026
LA PARRILLA MEXICAN RESTAURANT #1
- 29 S MARIETTA PKWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30060-3288
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-3588
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2026
WAFFLE HOUSE #853
- 5602 MABLETON PKWY MABLETON, GA 30126
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-3191
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2026
CREATWOOD TAVERN
- 1090 WINDY HILL RD STE 300 SMYRNA, GA 30080-2021
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002207
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2026
THUMBS UP DINER
- 2615 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 100 AUSTELL, GA 30106
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004062
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2026
TROPICAL SMOOTHIE CAFE
- 2960 SHALLOWFORD RD STE 102 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3012
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004725
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2026
SHERATON SUITES GALLERIA ATLANTA – FOOD
- 2844 COBB PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3113
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005625
- Last Inspection Score: 73
- Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2026
DOUCEUR DE FRANCE
- 277 S MARIETTA PKWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-3293
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005716
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2026
DELI & GRILL BRAZILIAN BAKERY
- 2610 DELK RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8839
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006261
- Last Inspection Score: 63
- Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2026
WOK GO
- 3509 BAKER RD STE 402 ACWORTH, GA 30101
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006640
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2026
MCDONALDS
- 645 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30062-9220
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006752
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2026
DQ GRILL AND CHILL
- 4958 COWAN RD ACWORTH, GA 30101-5104
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007206
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2026
INDIAN HILLS COUNTRY CLUB – POOL SNACK BAR
- 4001 CLUBLAND DR MARIETTA, GA 30068
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-23395C
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2026
LUIS’ CAFE ATLANTA
- 833 CAMPBELL HILL ST NW STE 105 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1135
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001942
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2026
INDIAN HILLS COUNTRY CLUB – FOOD
- 4001 CLUBLAND DR MARIETTA, GA 30068
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-262C
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2026
WILLIE B’S SISTERS SOUTHERN CUISINE – BASE
- 6041 MABLETON PKWY SW STE 142 MABLETON, GA 30126-3478
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004418
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2026
NEWK’S EATERY
- 1405 SPRING RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004807
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2026
GRITS AND EGGS BREAKFAST KITCHEN
- 3205 CUMBERLAND BLVD SE STE 105 ATLANTA, GA 30339-4366
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004960
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2026
WILLIE B’S SISTERS SOUTHERN CUISINE – TRUCK #2 MOBILE
- 6041 MABLETON PKWY SW STE 142 MABLETON, GA 30126-3478
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005483
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2026
WILLIE B’S SISTERS SOUTHERN CUISINE
- 6041 MABLETON PKWY SW STE 142 MABLETON, GA 30126-3478
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005484
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2026
FIREHOUSE SUBS WEST COBB
- 2500 DALLAS HWY SW STE 650 MARIETTA, GA 30064-7504
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005725
- Last Inspection Score: 75
- Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2026
!!WINGSTOP
- 2550 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 141 MARIETTA, GA 30066-7210
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007325
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2026
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