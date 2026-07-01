How much do you know about law enforcement agencies in Cobb County? take Part 1 of our quiz and find out

By Larry Felton Johnson

Public safety is one of the most important functions of local government. Cobb County has multiple city police, a county police department, a sheriff’s department, and cooperation between departments.

Here’s a Part 1 of what will be a series of quizzes about the performing arts in the county.

The Cobb County Courier Quiz is a regular feature designed to help readers learn more about Cobb County — its history, local government, and the issues shaping daily life here.

We publish quizzes nearly every day.

This quiz is meant to be fun and educational, not just a test of your current knowledge. Looking up answers online or in other sources is encouraged, not discouraged. If you already know the answers, great. If you don’t, that’s the point — the quiz is designed to spark curiosity and help readers better understand the county where they live. Links to source material and background information are provided below each quiz so readers can learn more.

If you’d like to be reminded of the quiz every day, you can subscribe to the Cobb County Courier newsletter using the link below. It’s free and includes a roundup of the latest local news, plus the daily version of the quiz.

https://dashboard.mailerlite.com/forms/1158566/141990505995043955/share

Have fun!

1. Which agency is primarily responsible for operating the county jail, providing courthouse security, and serving civil process in Cobb County? Cobb County Police Department Cobb County Sheriff's Office Marietta Police Department Georgia State Patrol 2. Which law enforcement agency divides its patrol area into six precincts to provide police services throughout unincorporated Cobb County? Cobb County Sheriff's Office Marietta Police Department Cobb County Police Department Acworth Police Department 3. The Marietta/Cobb/Smyrna (MCS) Organized Crime Task Force was originally created to combat what type of crime? Traffic enforcement Cybercrime Drug interdiction Wildlife violations 4. According to the official Powder Springs Police Department website, in what year was the department established? 1925 1938 1954 1971 5. Which statement best describes police services for the City of Mableton as of June 2026? Mableton created its own independent police department The Georgia State Patrol assumed routine policing responsibilities The City finalized an agreement with Cobb County to continue receiving police services pending the creation of its own Public Safety Division The Cobb County Sheriff's Office replaced all municipal police services Loading... Loading...



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