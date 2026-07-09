How much do you know about the proposed Mableton Public Safety Division? take Part 1 of our quiz and find out

By Larry Felton Johnson

Mableton announced a plan to develop its own Public Safety Divisions after a break-down in negotiations with the county over police services.

Here’s a quiz about the proposed Mableton Public Safety Division. We’ll include further quizzes on this topic as the city’s plan moves forward.

The Cobb County Courier Quiz is a regular feature designed to help readers learn more about Cobb County — its history, local government, and the issues shaping daily life here.

We publish quizzes nearly every day.

This quiz is meant to be fun and educational, not just a test of your current knowledge. Looking up answers online or in other sources is encouraged, not discouraged. If you already know the answers, great. If you don’t, that’s the point — the quiz is designed to spark curiosity and help readers better understand the county where they live. Links to source material and background information are provided below each quiz so readers can learn more.

If you’d like to be reminded of the quiz every day, you can subscribe to the Cobb County Courier newsletter using the link below. It’s free and includes a roundup of the latest local news, plus the daily version of the quiz.

https://dashboard.mailerlite.com/forms/1158566/141990505995043955/share

Have fun!

1. What was the primary reason Mayor Michael Owens said Mableton began planning its own Public Safety Division? Cobb County announced it would permanently end all police services The City sought a long-term police services agreement, but negotiations resulted in only a one-year agreement, prompting the City to pursue greater local control. The Georgia General Assembly required every city to create its own police department Mableton voters approved a referendum requiring an immediate police department 2. According to the City of Mableton, which of the following could be included in the proposed Public Safety Division? Only police patrol services Fire protection and emergency medical services only Law enforcement, emergency management, code enforcement, community outreach, and municipal court coordination Parks and recreation, libraries, and public transit 3. During the June 2026 town hall, what tentative Public Safety Special Service District (SSD) millage rate did city officials present for discussion? 2.0 mills 3.5 mills 4.5 mills 6.0 mills 4. According to the City of Mableton's Public Safety FAQ, when does the current police services agreement with Cobb County run through? December 31, 2026 March 31, 2027 May 31, 2027 December 31, 2027 5. What concern did many residents express during the June 15, 2026, public safety town hall meeting? That emergency 911 service had already stopped That the city planned to eliminate code enforcement Lack of transparency and supporting financial data That the city should form its own fire department too Loading... Loading...



Question 1

Question 2

Question 3

Question 4

Question 5