How much do you know about the proposed Mableton Public Safety Division? take Part 1 of our quiz and find out

By Larry Felton Johnson
Mableton announced a plan to develop its own Public Safety Divisions after a break-down in negotiations with the county over police services.
Here’s a quiz about the proposed Mableton Public Safety Division. We’ll include further quizzes on this topic as the city’s plan moves forward.
The Cobb County Courier Quiz is a regular feature designed to help readers learn more about Cobb County — its history, local government, and the issues shaping daily life here.
We publish quizzes nearly every day.
This quiz is meant to be fun and educational, not just a test of your current knowledge. Looking up answers online or in other sources is encouraged, not discouraged. If you already know the answers, great. If you don’t, that’s the point — the quiz is designed to spark curiosity and help readers better understand the county where they live. Links to source material and background information are provided below each quiz so readers can learn more.
If you’d like to be reminded of the quiz every day, you can subscribe to the Cobb County Courier newsletter using the link below. It’s free and includes a roundup of the latest local news, plus the daily version of the quiz.
https://dashboard.mailerlite.com/forms/1158566/141990505995043955/share
Have fun!
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