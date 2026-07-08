How much do you know about the transportation system in Cobb County? take Part 1 of our quiz and find out

By Larry Felton Johnson

A smoothly running transportation system is necessary for a good quality of life in a populous county, an in a county as large as Cobb, well-maintained and well-planned roads, and decent public transit, are necessary to both the economy and a good quality of life.

Here’s a Part 1 of a series of quizzes about transportation in Cobb County. Future quizzes in this series will highlight major roads in the county, the airport, and the role of our county departments and regional organizations in keeping residents moving both within the county and outside it.

The Cobb County Courier Quiz is a regular feature designed to help readers learn more about Cobb County — its history, local government, and the issues shaping daily life here.

We publish quizzes nearly every day.

This quiz is meant to be fun and educational, not just a test of your current knowledge. Looking up answers online or in other sources is encouraged, not discouraged. If you already know the answers, great. If you don’t, that’s the point — the quiz is designed to spark curiosity and help readers better understand the county where they live. Links to source material and background information are provided below each quiz so readers can learn more.

If you’d like to be reminded of the quiz every day, you can subscribe to the Cobb County Courier newsletter using the link below. It’s free and includes a roundup of the latest local news, plus the daily version of the quiz.

https://dashboard.mailerlite.com/forms/1158566/141990505995043955/share

Have fun!

1. What is the name of Cobb County's public transit system? MARTA CobbLinc Xpress Georgia Peach Transit 2. Which Cobb County department is responsible for managing the county's transportation system, including roads, transit, and the county airport? Cobb Public Works Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) Cobb County Department of Transportation (Cobb DOT) Atlanta Regional Commission (ARC) 3. What was the original name of CobbLinc when transit service began in 1989? Cobb Transit Express Cobb Community Transit (CCT) Marietta Transit Authority Cobb Regional Transit 4. Which two transfer centers serve as the main hubs for CobbLinc's bus system? Acworth and Kennesaw Smyrna and Austell Marietta Transfer Center and Cumberland Transfer Center Powder Springs and Vinings 5. What is the name of CobbLinc's on-demand microtransit service operating in South Cobb? CobbFlex GoCobb CobbLinc Go Ride Cobb Loading... Loading...



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