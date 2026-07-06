Independence Day Motorcycle Crash Claims Life in Cobb County

By Mark Woolsey

An Independence Day accident claimed the life of a Cobb County motorcyclist.

Cobb County Police say it happened at around 2:20 p.m Saturday afternoon on Church Road at Saddlebrook Creek Drive.

The Cobb County Police Department STEP (Selective Traffic Enforcement Program) Unit is handling the investigation.

Authorities say driver 23-year-old Adrian Villalobos was heading east on Church Street approaching Saddlebrook when he lost control of his 2026 Yamaha, left the road and hit a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cobb police continue their investigation and say anybody with knowledge should call them at 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”

The STEP Unit is commanded by Lieutenant Lane Johnson.