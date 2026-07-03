KIDS CARE and Cobb County Police Department launch “Backing the Need” Backpack & School Supply Drive

KIDS CARE distributed the following appeal:

KIDS CARE and the Cobb County Police Department are collecting NEW backpacks and school supplies for local students in need during the 6th Annual “Backing the Need” Backpack & School Supply Drive.

Donations can be dropped off now through July 18 at participating business collection sites throughout Cobb County, or bring your donations to our Community Donation & Volunteer Event on:

📍 Cobb County Civic Center

📅 Saturday, July 18, 2026

🕘 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

While you’re there, enjoy several FREE family-fun activities:

🚓 Meet Cobb County Police Officers and tour a patrol vehicle

🐕 Meet Rose, the Comfort Dog

♻️ Recycle with Keep Cobb Beautiful

🎧 Enjoy music from DJ Meltron

Since launching in 2021, this community-wide effort has donated 3,084 backpacks to Cobb County students in need. In 2025 alone, the drive collected and distributed 1,121 backpacks and more than $110,000 in school supplies to local nonprofit organizations serving children and families throughout Cobb County.

There are three easy ways to help:

🎒 Donate new backpacks and school supplies at one of our community collection sites.

🛒 Shop Online through KIDS CARE’s Amazon or Walmart Wish Lists.

💙 Give Financially — 100% of monetary donations made through July 18 will be used to purchase backpacks and school supplies.

For donation locations, online wish lists, and additional information, visit:

www.kids-care2018.org/how-to-help

Together, we can help local students start the school year prepared with the tools they need to succeed.