KIDS CARE and Cobb County Police Department launch “Backing the Need” Backpack & School Supply Drive

KIDS CARE distributed the following appeal:
KIDS CARE and the Cobb County Police Department are collecting NEW backpacks and school supplies for local students in need during the 6th Annual “Backing the Need” Backpack & School Supply Drive.
Donations can be dropped off now through July 18 at participating business collection sites throughout Cobb County, or bring your donations to our Community Donation & Volunteer Event on:
📍 Cobb County Civic Center
📅 Saturday, July 18, 2026
🕘 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM
While you’re there, enjoy several FREE family-fun activities:
🚓 Meet Cobb County Police Officers and tour a patrol vehicle
🐕 Meet Rose, the Comfort Dog
♻️ Recycle with Keep Cobb Beautiful
🎧 Enjoy music from DJ Meltron
Since launching in 2021, this community-wide effort has donated 3,084 backpacks to Cobb County students in need. In 2025 alone, the drive collected and distributed 1,121 backpacks and more than $110,000 in school supplies to local nonprofit organizations serving children and families throughout Cobb County.
There are three easy ways to help:
🎒 Donate new backpacks and school supplies at one of our community collection sites.
🛒 Shop Online through KIDS CARE’s Amazon or Walmart Wish Lists.
💙 Give Financially — 100% of monetary donations made through July 18 will be used to purchase backpacks and school supplies.
For donation locations, online wish lists, and additional information, visit:
www.kids-care2018.org/how-to-help
Together, we can help local students start the school year prepared with the tools they need to succeed.
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