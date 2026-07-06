New Medicaid Work Rule Means More Opportunities To Lose Coverage

Too sick to work? You may have to prove it. Next year, Medicaid recipients will have to start showing documentation such as a doctor’s note to avoid a new work requirement. KFF Health News correspondent Sam Whitehead broke down the rule and exceptions on WAMU’s Health Hub on July 1.

Study, work, or volunteer: That’s what many people will have to do to keep their Medicaid starting next year, according to new rules issued by the Trump administration. But consumer advocates worry the new requirements will catch many recipients flat-footed.

KFF Health News correspondent Sam Whitehead joined WAMU’s Health Hub on July 1 to explain who will be affected, who can get an exemption, and what enrollees can start doing now to prepare.

KFF Health News is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues and is one of the core operating programs at KFF—an independent source of health policy research, polling, and journalism. Learn more about KFF.

This article first appeared on KFF Health News and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.