Joyette Holmes will be featured speaker at Senior Citizen Council of Cobb County annual meeting

Cobb County District Attorney Joyette Holmes will be the featured speaker at the annual meeting of the Senior Citizen Council of Cobb County.

The meeting will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 11:00 am until 1:30 PM, at Cobb County Senior Services Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street, Marietta GA 30064.

The event is free of charge, but the deadline for reservations is January 5.

A light lunch will be served.

There will be a review of 2019 activities and a preview of the Senior Citizen Council programs for 2020.

Officers will also be chosen during the meeting.

According to the news release announcing the meeting:

Our special guest speaker will be Joyette Holmes, Cobb County District Attorney. On July 1, 2019 Joyette Holmes took the oath of office as Cobb County District Attorney. The oath of office was administered by Gov. Brian Kemp. District Attorney Holmes was formerly chief magistrate judge for the Cobb County Judicial Circuit and is a native of Valdosta. She graduated from Valdosta High School and the University of Georgia where she earned dual bachelor’s degrees in psychology and criminal justice. She earned her law degree at the University of Baltimore School of Law in Maryland. “Judge Holmes is a servant leader in her community, and I am very excited to select her as Cobb’s new District Attorney,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in his announcement. “I know Joyette will put the safety of Cobb families first and always do the right thing—even when no one is watching.” She and her husband live in west Cobb with their two daughters.

If you plan to attend, please reply by January 5 by calling (423) 815-1790 and leaving your name and email address, or email info@seniorcitizencouncilofcobb.org with your name.