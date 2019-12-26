UPDATED: Pedestrian killed on South Cobb Drive

The Cobb County Police Department issued the following update for this story about the pedestrian killed on South Cobb Drive:

The pedestrian was identified as 49-year-old Jennifer Denise Evans of Marietta. Next of kin has been notified.

A pedestrian was killed on South Cobb Drive on Christmas Day. The accident occurred at 6:43 p.m. south of Booth Road, and is under investigation by the Cobb County Police Department Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit.

A public information release from Officer Sydney Melton described the accident as follows:

A black 2005 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling south on South Cobb Drive, south of Booth Road, in the left southbound lane. A pedestrian was walking east across South Cobb Drive from the western sidewalk, south of Booth Road. The pedestrian entered the Suburban’s path of travel. The front of the Suburban struck the pedestrian. The pedestrian was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital where she was pronounced deceased. At this time, the identity of the pedestrian is unknown.

The driver of the Suburban, a 35-year-old Marietta man was not injured.

The accident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to phone the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes. They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program. They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”