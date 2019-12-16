Man who judge said ‘terrorized and tortured’ a child in Austell gets 20-year sentence

Cobb District Attorney Joyette M. Holmes announced in a public information release that a Locust Grove man has been sentenced to 20 years, with 10 to be served in custody, for an incident of domestic violence in Austell. In handing down the sentence Superior Court Judge Stephen Schuster said that the defendant “terrorized and tortured an 11-year-old.”

The public information release from Kimberly Isaza of the Cobb DA’s office described the incident as follows:

Ali Ihsan, 42, was convicted of aggravated assault-family violence and child cruelty on Thursday after a two-day trial. On Feb. 27, 2019, Cobb Police were alerted to an incident that had occurred two days prior at an apartment on Panda Court in Austell after the adult victim sent a video of the attack to her employer. The investigation found that Mr. Ihsan had gone to the home of his estranged wife, brandished two handguns, and ordered the woman and her 11-year-old daughter around the apartment at gunpoint. Before leaving, Mr. Ihsan threw a surveillance camera into a fish tank.

“The defendant’s conduct was violent and horrific. Thank you to our partners at the Cobb County Police Department for their work to get this dangerous domestic violence abuser off the streets,” said Senior Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Stevenson.

Resources for victims of domestic violence

The Cobb County District Attorney’s Office provided the following resources to the victims of domestic violence: