More I-285 Cobb lane closures scheduled

More I-285 Cobb lane closures are scheduled for this weekend.

The Georgia Department of Transportation announced in a press release that the work will take place overnight through the weekend, between Friday January 10 at 10 p.m. and Monday, January 13 at 5 a.m.

It is part of an ongoing project to rehabilitate the perimeter highway’s concrete slab.

The affected area will extend from just north of South Cobb Drive, southward to I-20.

Here is the complete press release with descriptions of the work to be done: