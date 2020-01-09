More I-285 Cobb lane closures scheduled

More I-285 Cobb lane closures are scheduled for this weekend.
The Georgia Department of Transportation announced in a press release that the work will take place overnight through the weekend, between Friday January 10 at 10 p.m. and Monday, January 13 at 5 a.m.
It is part of an ongoing project to rehabilitate the perimeter highway’s concrete slab.
The affected area will extend from just north of South Cobb Drive, southward to I-20.
Here is the complete press release with descriptions of the work to be done:
ATLANTA – Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) will install overnight lane closures on I-285 this weekend in Cobb and Fulton counties to continue the ongoing concrete slab rehabilitation project.
Weather permitting, single lane closures throughout the project area will be installed at 10:00 p.m. Friday, January 10, then double lane closures will be installed at 11:00 p.m. These are the scheduled double lane closures on I-285 this weekend beginning 11:00 p.m. on Friday, January 10 until 5:00 a.m. on Monday, January 13:
- Two right lanes will be closed on I-285 northbound and southbound between I-20 and the Chattahoochee River;
- Two right lanes will be closed on I-285 southbound between just north of South Cobb Drive and the Chattahoochee River; and
- “Rolling” lane closures throughout the project area for hydro-blasting. As crews complete work in one area, the closures will “roll” to the next location.
This project will rehabilitate approximately 17 miles of concrete on I-285 from SR 14 /S Fulton Parkway in Fulton County to Paces Ferry Road in Cobb County.Drivers are encouraged to plan for additional travel time, use alternate travel modes or find alternate travel routes.Message boards, signage and barrels will alert drivers of the closures in advance.
As always, motorists traveling in the area are reminded to reduce their speeds in the work zone. Motorists are also encouraged to wear seatbelts, eliminate distractions behind the wheel, and plan their routes before getting on the road by calling 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.
