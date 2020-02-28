Pedestrian fatality in Powder Springs

According to a public information release from Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department, the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating a pedestrian fatality that occurred in the City of Powder Springs Thursday evening.

The accident took place on Powder Springs Road at Flint Hill Road at approximately 5:38 p.m.

The public information release describes the incident as follows:

According to investigators, a gray 2014 Chevrolet Traverse, driven by 54-year-old Jornette Malone of Powder Springs, was westbound on Powder Springs Road in the right lane approaching Flint Hill Road. 19-year-old Carlos Campos of Powder Springs was walking across Powder Springs Road with a bicycle when he walked into the path of the Traverse and was struck. He was transported to Kennestone Hospital where was later pronounced deceased. Ms. Malone was not injured.

The accident is still under investigation, and police ask that if you have information, please call 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes. They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor

Carrier Safety Assistance Program. They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”