One death, four serious injuries in crash at Hillcrest Drive and Six Flags Parkway

According to a public information release from Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department, the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating a fatal collision Thursday that began with a car pursued by police, and ended in a fatal crash on Six Flags Parkway at around 9:45 p.m.

The public information release describes the crash as follows:

According to investigators, Cobb County officers responded to a call of a stolen vehicle and located the vehicle, a white Honda HR-V, on Hillcrest Drive. When the officers attempted a traffic stop on Hillcrest Drive near Shenandoah Trail, the vehicle fled southbound on Hillcrest Drive. Officers stopped chasing, but the vehicle continued to flee southbound on Hillcrest Drive and crossed the intersection at Six Flags Parkway where it crashed into a tree on the southbound side of Six Flags Parkway. The driver, 19-year-old Marquisse Haynes of Atlanta, was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. There were four other occupants in the vehicle: 18-year-old Raynard Fyall of Atlanta and a 16-year-old juvenile were transported were transported to Wellstar Cobb Hospital with serious injuries; 17 year old Omari Martin of Atlanta and an as yet unidentified person were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital with serious injuries

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes. They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program. They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”