Cobb GIS creates updating COVID-19 map of Georgia

Cobb County government building - photo accompany article about Cobb GIS COVID-19 mapCobb County government building (photo by Larry Felton Johnson)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson March 21, 2020

The Cobb GIS department has created a color-coded map showing the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Georgia, updated two times per day.

We’ve embedded the map below. You can zoom in and out using the plus and minus controls, drag the map to center different counties, and click on the counties to find the number of COVID-19 cases as of the last update.

The data comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health (GDPH).

As of the time we posted this, there were 50 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Cobb County.

