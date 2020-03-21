Kennesaw to alternate teams of employees to increase social distance

Starting this coming Monday, March 23, the City of Kennesaw will divide their employees, excluding public safety personnel, into two teams.

While one team is is in the office, the other team will telework, with the teams rotating each week.

The new policy is an attempt to increase the social distance to reduce the chances of the spread of COVID-19, while maintaining city services.

According to the press release announcing the policy:

During this time, all City facilities remain closed to public access; this includes the Ben Robertson Community Center, City Hall, Public Works, Smith-Gilbert Gardens and the Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History. All departments will be available by phone Monday – Friday, 8 AM to 5 PM at 770-424-8274 or by email. Please visit our website for more contact information by department at www.kennesaw-ga.gov

The Kennesaw/Acworth 911 Center and the Kennesaw Police Department will maintain normal operations.

A number of city services can be accessed on the City of Kennesaw website, including:

Pay a citation

Submit, review or search for a building permit

Pay your utility bill

Pay your business tax

Make a report to code enforcement

View agendas and meeting information

For updates on the response of the City of Kennesaw to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.kennesaw-ga.gov/covid-19.